Are lab-grown diamonds really better for the earth?

(lifestyle.livemint.com) -Today, if you are shown both natural and lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), chances are you won’t be able to tell the difference. In fact, no one would till they are put under a microscope. LGDs are not imitation diamonds, as cubic zirconia or moissanite are. LGDs have the same chemical, physical and optical properties as the ones formed over billions of years beneath the earth. It takes 15-30 days to create them in a laboratory in Surat in Gujarat, India’s diamond capital. And they are cheaper—a one-carat mined diamond could cost as much as ₹5 lakh while its lab-made counterpart may be priced at ₹1-2 lakh.