Are lab-grown diamonds really better for the earth?

(lifestyle.livemint.com) -Today, if you are shown both natural and lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), chances are you won’t be able to tell the difference. In fact, no one would till they are put under a microscope. LGDs are not imitation diamonds, as cubic zirconia or moissanite are. LGDs have the same chemical, physical and optical properties as the ones formed over billions of years beneath the earth. It takes 15-30 days to create them in a laboratory in Surat in Gujarat, India’s diamond capital. And they are cheaper—a one-carat mined diamond could cost as much as ₹5 lakh while its lab-made counterpart may be priced at ₹1-2 lakh.
News
Angola to convene first international diamond conference
Angola’s mineral resources ministry will convene its first international diamond conference from November 25 to 27 in Saurimo, the capital of the Lunda Sul province.
Today
Seligdar announces operating results for the first nine months of 2021
Gold production by the holding companies for the reporting period amounted to 5,420 kg. This indicator includes placer gold, the production of which was not taken into account in the figures for 9 months of 2020. The production of ore gold amounted to...
Today
In the third quarter of this year, ALROSA produced 8.8 million carats of rough and raised $ 938 million for diamond products sold
The company said in its Q3 2021 update that diamond production reached 8.8 m carats, while proceeds from rough and polished diamond sales totalled $938 m.
15 october 2021
Caledonia targets up to 67000 oz of gold output this year
Dual-listed Caledonia Mining Corporation is on course to produce between 65 000 oz and 67 000 oz of gold this year from its Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe.
15 october 2021
Ultra rare Australian «diamond within a diamond» to be studied
IBDH has released details of a rare «double diamond» recovered from its Ellendale alluvial deposit in Western Australia.
15 october 2021