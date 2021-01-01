The kaiser and the paperweight: how Cecil Rhodes helped inspire the first world war

News
Chow Tai Fook to expand retail network focussing on digital strategy
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd (CTF) the Hong Kong-based jewellery retailer, plans to expand its retail network in China by the fiscal year 2025 and also strengthen its digital strategy.
Premium Nickel to acquire Botswana nickel-copper-cobalt assets
Premium Nickel Resources (PNR) is set to acquire Selebi nickel-copper-cobalt assets and related infrastructure formerly operated by the state-owned BCL Mine Limited.
International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 takes place in Moscow
The Atrium of Gostiny Dvor, Moscow’s major exhibition center hosted the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 on September 26-28 combining all formats of jewelry events including the display and sale of jewelry, an educational congress, professional...
Botswana Diamonds takes full control of Thorny River project
Botswana Diamonds now fully owns the Thorny River project in South Africa following a decision to acquire control of Vutomi Mining, a South African associate company.
Mountain Province Diamonds announced quarterly sales results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the results of its diamonds sales in the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, 1,028,327 carats were sold for total proceeds of $93.9 million (US$74.1 million) resulting in an average...
