Chow Tai Fook to expand retail network focussing on digital strategy

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd (CTF) the Hong Kong-based jewellery retailer, plans to expand its retail network in China by the fiscal year 2025 and also strengthen its digital strategy.

Today

Premium Nickel to acquire Botswana nickel-copper-cobalt assets

Premium Nickel Resources (PNR) is set to acquire Selebi nickel-copper-cobalt assets and related infrastructure formerly operated by the state-owned BCL Mine Limited.

Today

International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 takes place in Moscow

The Atrium of Gostiny Dvor, Moscow’s major exhibition center hosted the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 on September 26-28 combining all formats of jewelry events including the display and sale of jewelry, an educational congress, professional...

Yesterday

Botswana Diamonds takes full control of Thorny River project

Botswana Diamonds now fully owns the Thorny River project in South Africa following a decision to acquire control of Vutomi Mining, a South African associate company.

Yesterday

Mountain Province Diamonds announced quarterly sales results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the results of its diamonds sales in the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, 1,028,327 carats were sold for total proceeds of $93.9 million (US$74.1 million) resulting in an average...

Yesterday

The kaiser and the paperweight: how Cecil Rhodes helped inspire the first world war

Today
(theguardian.com) - The German monarch’s imperial ambitions were fuelled by the British colonialist – as the story behind a recently discovered relic reveals. It was discovered, dusty and damaged, on a warehouse shelf. Recorded simply as a “paperweight” in the depot inventory, it was just one small piece among 30,000 personal items salvaged from Kaiser Wilhelm II’s palaces more than a century ago, and sent on to him in a convoy of 64 railway coaches as he abdicated and fled to the Netherlands after Germany’s defeat in the first world war. But Cornelis Van der Bas, conservator at the Huis Doorn museum, a mansion where Wilhelm reluctantly spent the last two decades of his life in exile, had recognised the trinket in the archive, inscribed “Von Cecil Rhodes Grab, December 1905” (From Cecil Rhodes’ grave), as something more. “It had special meaning for him,” Van der Bas said. For Van der Bas, based on his subsequent research and the past work of scholars such as Wilhelm’s biographer John CG Röhl, the relic, rediscovered in April, offers a vital insight into the relationship between the kaiser, a quixotic and vainglorious man, and Cecil Rhodes, the British imperialist and one of the richest men in the world in the late 1800s, that would soon have seismic repercussions across the globe.


