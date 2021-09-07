Why Leonardo DiCaprio’s conflict-free diamonds could soon be made in Spain

(elpais.com) - With Leonardo DiCaprio as investor and advisor, the Diamond Foundry company has made the sun and solar technology key to its choice of location for its new diamond factory project – settling on Trujillo in the Extremadura province of Cáceres, in Spain. As well as being one of the most precious jewels in the world, diamonds are also used in industry due to their properties as a semiconductor, with the potential to convey one million times more electrical current than silicon. The drawback is that nature takes several thousand years to form a diamond underground. Now, however, technology companies such as Diamond Foundry have managed to “grow” the gems, using plasma reactors that reproduce the pressure and heat conditions necessary for their creation. These diamonds – which are free from the negative suspicions often associated with those extracted from the bowels of the earth, as depicted in Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie Blood Diamond – are ready in six to 10 weeks. But the whole process requires vast amounts of energy, which the company wants to draw from renewable sources. Motivated by what he learned from his role in the 2006 movie that exposed the links between diamond mining and the financing of conflicts in Africa, DiCaprio was keen to get behind the project – these are diamonds with no stigma attached. Diamond Foundry sells itself as a company untainted by dubious ethical and environmental practices, stating that its laboratory diamonds have none of the high environmental impact caused by mining.
News
Mountain Province announced extension of revolving credit facility, repayment of term loan
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the extension by six months of its US$25M Revolving Credit Facility with Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd, and the full repayment of its US$35M term loan.
Today
African Gold achieves 66% increase in delivered gold ounces
African Gold Group has recorded a 66% increase in mineral reserve to 1.25 million ounces of gold at its Kobada gold project in Mali. This was an increase of 497,772 ounces from the previous reserve estimate in the 2020 definitive feasibility study...
Today
AGD DIAMONDS raised nearly $ 45 million at last diamond auction
AGD DIAMONDS held a highly successful auction in Antwerp having sold about 550 000 carats of rough diamonds. The diamond miner’s revenue came up to almost $ 45 million. The average per-carat price of rough sold exceeded $ 82.
Yesterday
IIJS Premiere 2021 concludes successfully; generates around $6.75 bn business
The 37th edition of IIJS Premiere 2021, the flagship trade show of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India, held in Bengaluru concluded successfully with the participation of 1,300+ exhibitors and over 21,000 visitors...
Yesterday
Henan LiLiang Diamond issues public offering; listed on the second board
Henan LiLiang Diamond Co. Ltd issued its initial public offering and was listed on the second board recently as announced by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE), an international diamond trading platform serving as a gateway for the diamond industry...
Yesterday