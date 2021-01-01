Ringers: First Cars, Now Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - Every car in the world has a unique 17-character vehicle identification number (VIN). You'll find it on the lower-left-hand corner of the dashboard, on the driver's side door and engraved in the engine block. The numbers and letters indicate country, make, model, year of manufacture, type of engine, serial number and more. It's your guarantee that the car you think you're buying is the car you're actually buying. Not unlike the laser-inscribed number on the girdle of a polished diamond, matching it to a grading report - your guarantee that the diamond you think you're buying is the diamond you're actually buying. If only.