Ringers: First Cars, Now Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - Every car in the world has a unique 17-character vehicle identification number (VIN). You'll find it on the lower-left-hand corner of the dashboard, on the driver's side door and engraved in the engine block. The numbers and letters indicate country, make, model, year of manufacture, type of engine, serial number and more. It's your guarantee that the car you think you're buying is the car you're actually buying. Not unlike the laser-inscribed number on the girdle of a polished diamond, matching it to a grading report - your guarantee that the diamond you think you're buying is the diamond you're actually buying. If only.
News
CIBJO President extols jewellery industry’s role as a catalyst for sustainable development
CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has described to an audience of business and industry leaders meeting in the Italian capital of Rome, as well as online, the current and potential role of the jewellery industry as a catalyst for the fulfilment of the...
Today
Lab grown diamonds market expected to reach $49.9 billion by 2030
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Lab Grown Diamonds Market by Manufacturing Method, Size, Nature, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global lab grown diamonds market...
Today
Norilsk Nickel initiated FPIC
For the first time in Russian practice, Norilsk Nickel has initiated the FPIC (Free, Prior and Informed Consent) procedure in full compliance with international standards.
Yesterday
PGMs producer Tharisa achieves highest quarterly output ever
JSE- and LSE-listed Tharisa’s platinum group metals (PGMs) output at its mine, in South Africa’s North West, rose to 43 700 oz of platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium and gold (6E) in the quarter ended September 30...
Yesterday
Diamcor to tender more than 2500 ct of rough diamonds
Diamcor Mining has recovered 2,521.17 carats of rough diamonds from its Krone Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa following the recent completion of phase one upgrades.
Yesterday