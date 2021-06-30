Good tidings for retailers: Mastercard SpendingPulse anticipates U.S. holiday retail sales to grow 7.4%* in 2021

(mastercard.com) - Consumers and brands alike are gearing up for what’s anticipated to be the most wonderful holiday retail season on record. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse™, which measures overall retail sales across all payment types including cash and check, U.S. retail sales are anticipated to grow 7.4% excluding automotive and gas. Consumers are expected to spend online at even higher rates (+7.6%) than last year, while in-store sales are also expected to see a rebound—growing 6.6%** compared to 2020. With early holiday shopping slated to begin in October again this year, retail sales for the “75 Days of Christmas,” are anticipated to grow 6.8% excluding automotive and gas, and e-commerce sales to grow by 7.5% compared to the same time period last year.
The Kyuchus gold field will be developed by White Gold
White Gold won the auction for a license to develop the largest gold deposit in Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), which is Kyuchus. This was announced by Seligdar (MOEX: SELG, SELGP), one of the leading gold producers in Russia.
BlueRock Diamonds boosts Q3 output, sales
BlueRock Diamonds, which owns the Kareevlei mine in South Africa, has posted higher diamond output and sales in the third quarter of the year. It produced 7,682 carats in the third quarter, a 38% growth from 5,577 carats a year earlier.
Petra cuts net debt to $228.2 mln
Petra Diamonds has reduced its net debt by about two thirds to $228.2 million as of 30 June 2021 from $693.2 million a year earlier due to the completed capital restructuring programme coupled with the sale of several exceptional blue and white diamonds...
ALROSA will have a major buyer of diamonds in Armenia
Armenia intends to create a company with joint-stock participation of the country’s government and manufacturing companies, which will act as a major buyer and will be able to purchase large quantities of rough from ALROSA needed by Armenian diamond...
Top gemstone and jewellery brand publish expert paper to demystify the coloured gemstone industry
World-leading jewellery makers Chopard, Kering, LVMH, Richemont, Swarovski and Tiffany & Co. (now part of the LVMH Group) and coloured gemstone mining companies Gemfields and Muzo (together, the Coloured Gemstones Working Group or CGWG)...
