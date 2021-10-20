CORDER’S COLUMN: Is the Rolex boom a bubble?

(watchpro.com) - As Robin Swithinbank persuasively argued in a recent column, the irresistible economic consequences of limited supply and soaring demand are damaging some of the luxury watch industry’s biggest players, particularly Rolex, but also Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet. Sticking with the language of economists, this begs the question of whether extreme prices for Rolex’s most popular models — an ever-widening list that includes the Daytona, Submariner, Oyster Perpetual and GMT Master II — constitutes a bubble, with the associated risk of a crash?
