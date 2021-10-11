India’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

Angola targets annual output of 14MCts Angola is planning to produce an annual output of 14 million carats of diamonds per year, according to the local media citing the minister of mineral resources, oil and gas, Diamantino de Azevedo.

ALROSA raised $298 million for rough and polished diamonds sold in September The company said its sales of rough and polished diamonds in September totaled $298 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $289 million, and polished diamond sales of $9 million.

Endiama, Rio Tinto sign diamond JV Angola’s State-owned diamond company Endiama has signed a joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto over the Chiri diamond concession in the Lunda Norte Province.

Phillips to Offer ‘The Blue Royale’, a unique Patek Philippe watch Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo is pleased to announce the sale of a unique Patek Philippe reference 3448/100, a perpetual calendar wristwatch cased in platinum, to be auctioned during The Hong Kong Watch Auction on 27 and 28 November.