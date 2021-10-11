News

Angola targets annual output of 14MCts

Angola is planning to produce an annual output of 14 million carats of diamonds per year, according to the local media citing the minister of mineral resources, oil and gas, Diamantino de Azevedo.

Yesterday

ALROSA raised $298 million for rough and polished diamonds sold in September

The company said its sales of rough and polished diamonds in September totaled $298 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $289 million, and polished diamond sales of $9 million.

Yesterday

Endiama, Rio Tinto sign diamond JV

Angola’s State-owned diamond company Endiama has signed a joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto over the Chiri diamond concession in the Lunda Norte Province.

Yesterday

Phillips to Offer ‘The Blue Royale’, a unique Patek Philippe watch

Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo is pleased to announce the sale of a unique Patek Philippe reference 3448/100, a perpetual calendar wristwatch cased in platinum, to be auctioned during The Hong Kong Watch Auction on 27 and 28 November.

Yesterday

Anglo American Platinum selects SA consortium to build 100 MW solar plant

Anglo American Platinum has chosen Pele Green Energy – EDF Renewables, a South Africa consortium, as the preferred supplier to build a 100 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant at its Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

11 october 2021

India’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

Today


(diamonds.net) - Colin Shah, chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), talks about the country’s diamond and jewelry markets with Martin Rapaport.

