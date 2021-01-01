Will the Return of Chinese Tourists Revive American Luxury?

(jingdaily.com) - The holiday season could look a lot more crowded this year. Starting in November, the Biden administration will lift restrictions on foreign travelers entering the US provided that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative within three days of entry. The decision, announced on September 20, ends the 18-month ban on travel from 33 countries, which includes members of the EU, UK, and China. This comes after the EU eased travel restrictions on Americans in June and put pressure on Washington to reciprocate.
DDE sold the most expensive rough stone on its tender floor
DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and government of Dubai authority on commodities trade and enterprise – announced that an exceptional 100+ carat rough diamond was successfully sold for USD 5.218 million (USD 44,004 per carat) in a record...
China's diamond import sustains growth momentum in Q3 of 2021
With the rapid recovery of China's retail jewellery market, the diamond imports of the country have maintained a sustained growth momentum in the first three quarters of 2021.
Namdeb eyes extension of land-based operations to 2042
Namdeb Diamond Corporation, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Namibian government, has approved a new long-term business plan that will extend the current life-of-mine of its land-based operations to 2042.
Angola to convene first international diamond conference
Angola’s mineral resources ministry will convene its first international diamond conference from November 25 to 27 in Saurimo, the capital of the Lunda Sul province.
Seligdar announces operating results for the first nine months of 2021
Gold production by the holding companies for the reporting period amounted to 5,420 kg. This indicator includes placer gold, the production of which was not taken into account in the figures for 9 months of 2020. The production of ore gold amounted to...
