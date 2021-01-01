Will the Return of Chinese Tourists Revive American Luxury?

(jingdaily.com) - The holiday season could look a lot more crowded this year. Starting in November, the Biden administration will lift restrictions on foreign travelers entering the US provided that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative within three days of entry. The decision, announced on September 20, ends the 18-month ban on travel from 33 countries, which includes members of the EU, UK, and China. This comes after the EU eased travel restrictions on Americans in June and put pressure on Washington to reciprocate.