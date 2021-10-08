The greenwashing of gold mining

(theecologist.org) - New mining projects are being re-branded clean, green and vital to climate action across Europe. The reality is very different. There has been a surge in the number of mining projects and a massive expansion of areas under mining concession in the island of Ireland, Fennoscandia and across Europe in recent years. As much as 27 percent of the Republic of Ireland and 25 percent of Northern Ireland is under mining concession, with a single company, Dalradian Resources, holding concessions for 10 percent of the latter's land area. Meanwhile, Nordic nations have issued mining exploration permits covering millions of hectares of land, including in Sapmí, the homeland of the Sámi Indigenous People.
Xtract boosts Manica alluvial gold production
Xtract Resources has improved its total contractor alluvial gold production at its Manica concession in Mozambique from 284 ounces (oz) in the first quarter of the to 427 oz at the end of the second quarter ended June 30.
Today
BlueRock sells 7.1 ct diamond for $64.8k
BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has sold a 7.1 carat stone for $64,826 in the September tender.
08 october 2021
Six suspected illegal miners killed in South Africa’s North West
Six suspected illegal miners known as zama zamas were killed and 35 arrested after an attack on security guards at an unnamed mine in North West.
08 october 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds announced change in executive leadership
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the company and Stuart Brown, its president and chief executive officer, have reached a mutual decision that Brown will depart the company, effective immediately.
08 october 2021
Opsydia advances new technology of diamond identification
Opsydia announced they can now place permanent identifiers in melee diamonds without affecting their surface polish. It’s an important advancement for volume manufactures to secure their supply chain and protect it from undisclosed synthetics.
08 october 2021