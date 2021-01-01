Ecosummit to be held in Krasnoyarsk

“Eco-Summit: Siberian Perspective” will kick-start on October 1. It will be held in Krasnoyarsk, on the territory of the Bobrovy Log fan park. During the discussion club experts will share their experience on the conservation of ecosystem biodiversity of the UN SDGs and the role of volunteering in biodiversity conservation.

The organizers are Norilsk Nickel, the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, the National Council for Corporate Volunteering, and the Association of Russian Managers. Partners: EcoCenter "Reserves", CF "Zapovednoye Embassy", Association "National Network of the Global Compact».

As part of the event, round tables will be held: “Business practices for the conservation of biodiversity. Exchange of experience”, “Science for biodiversity conservation”.

On October 2, an Ecoforum of volunteers will take place on the territory of the Krasnoyarsk Pillars National Park, during which they will equip territories and trails, create ornithological and inclusive grounds.

Victoria Quiri for Rough&Polished