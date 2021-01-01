News

Platinum-group metals price hit due to stagnant auto production

The shortage of semiconductors is negatively affecting the price of platinum-group metals as investors brace for a long-lasting hit to car production.

Zimbabwe security forces arrest 72 illegal diamond miners

Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) arrested at least 72 illegal diamond miners in a joint operation to remove hundreds of artisanal miners who invaded the Charleswood Estate in Chimanimani in search of alluvial diamonds...

Earthquake halts operations at Victorian gold mine

Australia’s White Rock Minerals has suspended underground operations at its Woods Point gold project after an earthquake struck near Mansfield in Victoria. The earthquake struck at 9:15 am on 22 September occurring 10 kilometres beneath the surface at...

DMCC announces Ambassadors of WDC’s System of Warranties

DMCC has announced that its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and its Special Advisor - Precious Stones, Dr Martin Leake, have been appointed as ambassadors of the World Diamond Council’s (WDC) updated SoW initiative...

WDC launchеd an upgraded and expanded System of Warranties

The World Diamond Council (WDC) has marked the 40th anniversary of the establishment by the United Nations of the International Day of Peace with the official public launch of its upgraded System of Warranties (SoW).

Ecosummit to be held in Krasnoyarsk

“Eco-Summit: Siberian Perspective” will kick-start on October 1. It will be held in Krasnoyarsk, on the territory of the Bobrovy Log fan park. During the discussion club experts will share their experience on the conservation of ecosystem biodiversity of the UN SDGs and the role of volunteering in biodiversity conservation.

The organizers are Norilsk Nickel, the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, the National Council for Corporate Volunteering, and the Association of Russian Managers. Partners: EcoCenter "Reserves", CF "Zapovednoye Embassy", Association "National Network of the Global Compact».

As part of the event, round tables will be held: “Business practices for the conservation of biodiversity. Exchange of experience”, “Science for biodiversity conservation”.

On October 2, an Ecoforum of volunteers will take place on the territory of the Krasnoyarsk Pillars National Park, during which they will equip territories and trails, create ornithological and inclusive grounds.

Victoria Quiri for Rough&Polished

