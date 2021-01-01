News

BlueRock sells 7.1 ct diamond for $64.8k

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has sold a 7.1 carat stone for $64,826 in the September tender.

Today

Six suspected illegal miners killed in South Africa’s North West

Six suspected illegal miners known as zama zamas were killed and 35 arrested after an attack on security guards at an unnamed mine in North West.

Today

Mountain Province Diamonds announced change in executive leadership

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the company and Stuart Brown, its president and chief executive officer, have reached a mutual decision that Brown will depart the company, effective immediately.

Today

Opsydia advances new technology of diamond identification

Opsydia announced they can now place permanent identifiers in melee diamonds without affecting their surface polish. It’s an important advancement for volume manufactures to secure their supply chain and protect it from undisclosed synthetics.

Today

Greece, 6th Mediterranean Gem and Jewellery Conference, postponed to summer 2022

The 6th annual Mediterranean Gem and Jewellery Conference (MGJC), which was to be held in Greece this year to discuss the valuation and marketing of diamonds and gems, is postponed by its organizers, who are now looking into the June-July 2022...

Today

Trust deficit: If the mining sector is taking ESG seriously, why isn’t society listening?

Yesterday
Expert reports
(miningmx.com) - Let’s get the obvious out of the way: is mining really changing? Or are the billions of pixels spent in lengthy exposition of ESG - environment, sustainability and governance - merely a rendition of that old chestnut: ‘When we talk environment we mean business’ (nudge, wink)? Some think authentic change is afoot. “We see a focus on real risk management, not just legal compliance,” says James Lake, an environmental scientist who works at SRK, a Johannesburg-headquarted engineering firm. Mining firms he speaks to are no longer focusing on ‘can we get the permits?’ Investor and social pressure on mining and energy firms is immense. In recent times, mining has been one of Hollywood’s common tropes every audience could recognise and feel itself in opposition to. In Avatar, for instance, film director James Cameron’s 2019 blockbuster, the desire for the fictional rare mineral ‘unobtanium’ stands for insatiable human greed sweeping aside all regard for sanctity. In this way, mining is to the environment what Russian spies were to nuclear disarmament in a 1970s James Bond film. Popular consciousness aside, the public sector response lately has been to hit mining where it hurts: in its pocket.
Print version