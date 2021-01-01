Good News For Luxury? 60% Of China’s College Kids Expect To Be Millionaires

(jingdaily.com) - The hashtag #over 60 percent of college students think that their yearly earnings will reach one million within ten years after graduation# appeared in the hot search list on Weibo, attracting widespread attention. The topic has now hit 530 million views. China Youth Daily, an employment survey for college students from all over the country, recently revealed surprising numbers — 70 percent of interviewed college students born after the 2000s will prioritize their professional careers over their intimate relationships. Additionally, as many as 68 percent of them estimated they would be earning one million yuan ($155,000) yearly within ten years of graduating. The results of the survey have opened lively debates on social media: Some netizens consider it a good signal that young people refuse to engage in “lying flat 躺平,” meaning not willing to do anything and that they are ambitious enough to dream about earning a high salary. Meanwhile, others believe these college students are way too naive with their unrealistic income expectations.