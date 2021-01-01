Good News For Luxury? 60% Of China’s College Kids Expect To Be Millionaires

(jingdaily.com) - The hashtag #over 60 percent of college students think that their yearly earnings will reach one million within ten years after graduation# appeared in the hot search list on Weibo, attracting widespread attention. The topic has now hit 530 million views. China Youth Daily, an employment survey for college students from all over the country, recently revealed surprising numbers — 70 percent of interviewed college students born after the 2000s will prioritize their professional careers over their intimate relationships. Additionally, as many as 68 percent of them estimated they would be earning one million yuan ($155,000) yearly within ten years of graduating. The results of the survey have opened lively debates on social media: Some netizens consider it a good signal that young people refuse to engage in “lying flat 躺平,” meaning not willing to do anything and that they are ambitious enough to dream about earning a high salary. Meanwhile, others believe these college students are way too naive with their unrealistic income expectations.
News
UAE to benefit as India's gold imports set to incease in Q4
The rising trend in gold imports by India will be good news for the UAE, which is the second-largest exporter of the yellow metal to the South Asian country. In volume terms, India’s imports were estimated at 91 tonnes last month, compared to 12 tonnes...
Today
Botswana Diamonds raises £550k to fund exploration activities
Botswana Diamonds has issued 55 million new ordinary shares at a placing price of 1p each to existing and new investors to raise £550,000.
Yesterday
Gemological Science International Launches ASSURANCE by GSI™
Gemological Science International (GSI), the leading gemological organization for major U.S. jewelry retailers, announced last week the official launch of its new Assurance by GSI™ – a multi-faceted solution that offers various services for retailers...
Yesterday
Amber heavyweights to be put up for sale
The Kaliningrad Amber Combine (part of the Rostec State Corporation) announced an online auction of exclusive amber to be held on October 27 at 12:00 local time (13:00 Moscow time) online. The bidding will take place on the electronic...
Yesterday
CTF tests its lab-grown brand 'Cama' on Tmall website
Hong Kong-based giant retailer Chow Tai Fook (CTF) has recently launched its lab-grown brand ‘Cama’ on a Chinese business-to-consumer website, according to reports in the media.
Yesterday