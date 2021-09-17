Report says Anglo American to unveil Duncan Wanblad as successor to CEO Mark Cutifani

(miningmx.com) - Duncan Wanblad, head of strategy and development at Anglo American, is being lined up as the UK-listed group’s next CEO, according to a report by Sky News. Citing City sources, the broadcaster said today that an announcement could be made regarding Wanblad’s appointment as early as end-October, and at the latest by the end of the year. Wanblad (54), a mechanical engineer, was previously head of Anglo American’s base metals division from 2013 to 2019. His first job was at the former South African mining house Johannesburg Consolidated Investment Company.
Global jewellery industry calls for immediate action on gender equality
The global jewellery industry has called for collective and immediate action on gender equality, a crucial building block in developing a strong and responsible supply chain that contributes to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 5.
Today
Dubai IE promotes Gold & Jewellery sector in JCK Las Vegas
Dubai Industries & Exports (Dubai IE), the export promotion and industrial development agency of Dubai Economy, showcased the capabilities and potential of the gold & jewellery sector in Dubai for the first time at JCK that concluded in Las Vegas...
Today
US Holiday jewelry sales expected to skyrocket
According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, US jewelers can expect revenue from jewelry sales in the US between November 1 and December 24 will grow 59% compared to the same period last year.
17 september 2021
Australia becomes world’s biggest producer of gold for first time
Australia has become the world’s biggest producer of gold for the first time, having played second fiddle to China for the last decade. Australia unearthed 157 tons of gold in the first half of the year, pipping China by four tonnes.
17 september 2021
Nigerian minister mulls death penalty for gold smuggling – report
Nigeria’s deputy minister in charge of mines and steel development has called for the death penalty for gold smuggling in the West African country.
17 september 2021