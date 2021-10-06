One mighty share issue saved Petra Diamonds. Now CEO Richard Duffy plans to have it thrive

(miningmx.com) - With the loan restructuring completed – which reduces Petra’s debt to manageable levels – and a sustainable recovery hopefully underway in the global diamond market, CEO Richard Duffy is hoping the worst is over for the embattled diamond miner. An added bonus would be a successful outcome to the discussions currently underway between Petra and the Tanzanian government over a revised regulatory framework which would lead to the re-opening of the mothballed Williamson mine.
BlueRock sells 7.1 ct diamond for $64.8k
BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has sold a 7.1 carat stone for $64,826 in the September tender.
Six suspected illegal miners killed in South Africa’s North West
Six suspected illegal miners known as zama zamas were killed and 35 arrested after an attack on security guards at an unnamed mine in North West.
Mountain Province Diamonds announced change in executive leadership
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the company and Stuart Brown, its president and chief executive officer, have reached a mutual decision that Brown will depart the company, effective immediately.
Opsydia advances new technology of diamond identification
Opsydia announced they can now place permanent identifiers in melee diamonds without affecting their surface polish. It’s an important advancement for volume manufactures to secure their supply chain and protect it from undisclosed synthetics.
Greece, 6th Mediterranean Gem and Jewellery Conference, postponed to summer 2022
The 6th annual Mediterranean Gem and Jewellery Conference (MGJC), which was to be held in Greece this year to discuss the valuation and marketing of diamonds and gems, is postponed by its organizers, who are now looking into the June-July 2022...
