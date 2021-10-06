One mighty share issue saved Petra Diamonds. Now CEO Richard Duffy plans to have it thrive

BlueRock sells 7.1 ct diamond for $64.8k BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has sold a 7.1 carat stone for $64,826 in the September tender.

Six suspected illegal miners killed in South Africa’s North West Six suspected illegal miners known as zama zamas were killed and 35 arrested after an attack on security guards at an unnamed mine in North West.

Mountain Province Diamonds announced change in executive leadership Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the company and Stuart Brown, its president and chief executive officer, have reached a mutual decision that Brown will depart the company, effective immediately.

Opsydia advances new technology of diamond identification Opsydia announced they can now place permanent identifiers in melee diamonds without affecting their surface polish. It’s an important advancement for volume manufactures to secure their supply chain and protect it from undisclosed synthetics.