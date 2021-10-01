Platinum jewellery demand held up well in the second quarter

(miningweekly.com) - The latest Platinum Jewellery Business Review, published by Platinum Guild International (PGI), shows that platinum jewellery remains resilient amid a still challenging situation in retail in most markets. Particularly, PGI reports that branded collections are doing well, despite headwinds from the Delta variant of Covid-19 infections globally. Looking at the US market, PGI notes that strong consumer spending, supported by vaccinations and economic recovery, has contributed to remarkable growth in jewellery retail sales, fuelling positive trade sentiment in the second quarter of the year.
Eco-summit "Siberian Perspective" ends in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk
Stanislav Seleznev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel speaking at the Siberian Perspective Eco-Summit held at the Bobrovy Log Fun Park in Krasnoyarsk on October 1-2, 2021, told the audience about the role of industrial companies in environmental conservation...
Today
Riyadh International Luxury Week debuts this November 2021
Riyadh International Luxury Week is a new event offering global jewellery, watch and bridal brands as a gateway to the Middle East’s largest luxury market.
Today
Gennady Piven has been appointed General Director of AGD DIAMONDS JSC
Gennady Piven was appointed General Director of AGD DIAMONDS JSC. The company announced this on Friday, October 1 on its website.
01 october 2021
AHIL now a major shareholder of Gemfields
Assore International Holdings Limited has lifted its shareholding in gemstone miner Gemfields to 26.17% making it the largest shareholder. AHIL held only 5% of Gemfields' shares at the beginning of last month. It now holds 305.81-million...
01 october 2021
ALROSA will pay 64.7 billion rubles in dividends for the first half of the year
On Thursday, 30 September 2021, ALROSA’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, in line with recommendations of the Supervisory Board, resolved to pay dividends and amend the Company’s internal documents.
01 october 2021