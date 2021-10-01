Platinum jewellery demand held up well in the second quarter

(miningweekly.com) - The latest Platinum Jewellery Business Review, published by Platinum Guild International (PGI), shows that platinum jewellery remains resilient amid a still challenging situation in retail in most markets. Particularly, PGI reports that branded collections are doing well, despite headwinds from the Delta variant of Covid-19 infections globally. Looking at the US market, PGI notes that strong consumer spending, supported by vaccinations and economic recovery, has contributed to remarkable growth in jewellery retail sales, fuelling positive trade sentiment in the second quarter of the year.