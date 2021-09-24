Direct to the jeweller: diamond miners are bypassing the traditional sites

(miningmx.com) - A diamond may be forever, but the routes that the gems take from the mine to consumers are not set in stone. The traditional site auctions pioneered by De Beers are being bypassed, with gems being sold directly to manufacturers – an almost revolutionary concept compared to ingrained practice. A trailblazer on this front is Lucara Diamond Corporation, a Toronto-listed company that operates the Karowe mine in Botswana. Lucara last year shook up the diamond sector by agreeing a novel supply agreement with Antwerp-based HB Antwerp. That agreement was extended in April of this year to December 2022.
TAGS record breaking Dubai tender to be held from 6 to 12 October
Trans Atlantic Gems Sales (TAGS) record-breaking rough diamond tender is being held at the Dubai Diamond Exchange in Dubai from the 6th to the 12th October 2021, says a press note from the company.
24 september 2021
CIBJO releases precious metals special report
With fewer than six weeks to go to the opening of the 2021 CIBJO Congress on November 1, 2021, the third of this year’s CIBJO commissions' Special Reports has been released.
24 september 2021
iTraceiT to help the diamond and jewelry industry become more transparent
iTraceiT, a new and independent technology and service provider, will soon launch a robust and user-friendly traceability solution for the diamond and jewelry industry.
24 september 2021
Chinese diamond miner apologises to Marange headman – report
Anjin Investment, a joint venture between China’s Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe’s military, has apologised to Headman Chiadzwa for resuming operations in Marange...
24 september 2021
Catoca denies polluting DRC rivers that killed 12 people
Sociedade Mineira de Catoca which produces 75% of Angola’s diamonds, has denied leaking heavy metals from its mine in the northern part of the country.
23 september 2021