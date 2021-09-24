Direct to the jeweller: diamond miners are bypassing the traditional sites

(miningmx.com) - A diamond may be forever, but the routes that the gems take from the mine to consumers are not set in stone. The traditional site auctions pioneered by De Beers are being bypassed, with gems being sold directly to manufacturers – an almost revolutionary concept compared to ingrained practice. A trailblazer on this front is Lucara Diamond Corporation, a Toronto-listed company that operates the Karowe mine in Botswana. Lucara last year shook up the diamond sector by agreeing a novel supply agreement with Antwerp-based HB Antwerp. That agreement was extended in April of this year to December 2022.