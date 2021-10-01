Some Rare Diamonds Form Out of The Remains of Once-Living Creatures, New Study Finds

Botswana Diamonds’ Sunland Minerals renews prospecting licences for two years Botswana Diamonds’ wholly-owned Sunland Minerals has renewed two prospecting licences for two years commencing 1st October 2021. The licences PL232 and 235 of 2015 are 60 and 164 square kilometres respectively.

South Africa to challenge court ruling on black ownership in mining South Africa is planning to appeal two court rulings that set aside changes to rules requiring mining firms to have at least an ownership target of 26% for black investors in perpetuity.

EL-RAN Diamonds launches SmartBox® to deliver customized selections of small diamonds EL-RAN Diamonds, an Antwerp-based, second-generation diamond firm has launched SmartBox®, a service module that supplies diamond wholesalers, jewelry manufacturers, designers, and retailers with customized selections of small diamonds, sorted meticulously...

Eco-summit "Siberian Perspective" ends in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Stanislav Seleznev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel speaking at the Siberian Perspective Eco-Summit held at the Bobrovy Log Fun Park in Krasnoyarsk on October 1-2, 2021, told the audience about the role of industrial companies in environmental conservation...