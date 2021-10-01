Some Rare Diamonds Form Out of The Remains of Once-Living Creatures, New Study Finds

(sciencealert.com) - Despite humanity's intense fascination with sparkly pieces of carbon, it seems there is still plenty to learn about how diamonds form deep within our planet. New research has discovered that two different types of rare diamonds share a common origin story – the recycling of once-living organisms over 400 kilometers (250 miles) below the surface.
News
Botswana Diamonds’ Sunland Minerals renews prospecting licences for two years
Botswana Diamonds’ wholly-owned Sunland Minerals has renewed two prospecting licences for two years commencing 1st October 2021. The licences PL232 and 235 of 2015 are 60 and 164 square kilometres respectively.
Yesterday
South Africa to challenge court ruling on black ownership in mining
South Africa is planning to appeal two court rulings that set aside changes to rules requiring mining firms to have at least an ownership target of 26% for black investors in perpetuity.
Yesterday
EL-RAN Diamonds launches SmartBox® to deliver customized selections of small diamonds
EL-RAN Diamonds, an Antwerp-based, second-generation diamond firm has launched SmartBox®, a service module that supplies diamond wholesalers, jewelry manufacturers, designers, and retailers with customized selections of small diamonds, sorted meticulously...
Yesterday
Eco-summit "Siberian Perspective" ends in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk
Stanislav Seleznev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel speaking at the Siberian Perspective Eco-Summit held at the Bobrovy Log Fun Park in Krasnoyarsk on October 1-2, 2021, told the audience about the role of industrial companies in environmental conservation...
Yesterday
Riyadh International Luxury Week debuts this November 2021
Riyadh International Luxury Week is a new event offering global jewellery, watch and bridal brands as a gateway to the Middle East’s largest luxury market.
Yesterday