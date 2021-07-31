From science project to reality: The ‘hydrogen economy’ is powering up

(miningmx.com) - What do the 2019-2020 bush fires that ravaged Australia and the future of the platinum and copper mining industries have in common? The former is seen as a catalyst that has shifted the drive to clean energy sources into fifth gear. The latter stand to benefit from this route, even as the internal combustion engine slowly goes the way of the dodo. This is because the road to decarbonisation will in part be paved by the rise of the ‘hydrogen economy’, and platinum, and to a lesser extent copper, are seen as playing a crucial role in this transition.