From science project to reality: The ‘hydrogen economy’ is powering up

(miningmx.com) - What do the 2019-2020 bush fires that ravaged Australia and the future of the platinum and copper mining industries have in common? The former is seen as a catalyst that has shifted the drive to clean energy sources into fifth gear. The latter stand to benefit from this route, even as the internal combustion engine slowly goes the way of the dodo. This is because the road to decarbonisation will in part be paved by the rise of the ‘hydrogen economy’, and platinum, and to a lesser extent copper, are seen as playing a crucial role in this transition.
News
Indian lab-grown diamond jeweller to open 10 more stores by December
South Indian city Chennai-based lab-grown diamond jeweller ‘Wondr Diamonds’ is planning to expand its footprint across south India by the end of 2021, amid growing traction for sustainable fashion and planet-friendly choices among millennials and Gen...
Today
Zimbabwe loses nickel, platinum case
Zimbabwe has lost an international arbitration case over cancelled nickel and platinum ventures between a private company and the State-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation more than a decade ago.
Today
Metalex widens losses
Metalex Venture, which has optioned the Viljoenshof diamond project near Kimberley in South Africa, has incurred cumulative losses of $103 million as of July 31, 2021, compared to $102 million, a year earlier.
Yesterday
NDC announces ‘ASSURE Program 2.0’ to protect consumers and support DVI manufacturers
The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has announced the expansion of the market-leading ASSURE Program designed to protect consumers and safeguard the integrity of the natural diamond supply chain by supporting Diamond Verification Instrument (DVI)...
Yesterday
Mountain Province announced extension of revolving credit facility, repayment of term loan
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the extension by six months of its US$25M Revolving Credit Facility with Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd, and the full repayment of its US$35M term loan.
Yesterday