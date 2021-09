S&P revises Botswana's outlook to 'stable' as diamond sector improves – report Ratings agency S&P has revised Botswana’s outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' due to an economic recovery buoyed by a strong diamond sector. "We expect Botswana's diamond export-dependent economy will rebound by 8.5% in real...

India’s cut and polished diamond export increases by 68.64%; rough imports up 142.62% in August India’s export of cut and polished diamonds at $ 2051.88 mn in the month of August 2021 shows a growth of 68.64 per cent as compared to $ 1216.70 mn for the month of August 2020, according to data available in gjepc.org.

Global jewellery industry calls for immediate action on gender equality The global jewellery industry has called for collective and immediate action on gender equality, a crucial building block in developing a strong and responsible supply chain that contributes to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 5.

Dubai IE promotes Gold & Jewellery sector in JCK Las Vegas Dubai Industries & Exports (Dubai IE), the export promotion and industrial development agency of Dubai Economy, showcased the capabilities and potential of the gold & jewellery sector in Dubai for the first time at JCK that concluded in Las Vegas...