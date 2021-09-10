The battle for Namdia diamonds

(namibian.com.na) - The state-owned Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) plans to start auctioning some of its diamonds on the internet, but there are concerns that the parastatal continues to sell rough diamonds cheaply to buyers in Dubai and India. Namdia, a 100% state-owned company, born out of an agreement between the government and diamond giant De Beers in 2016, was established to 'test' whether Namibia was getting the best income through the multinational by going onto the open market. But question marks have always lingered around Namdia's formation, especially since it was started by ministers accused of corruption in the past, such as former minister of justice Sacky Shanghala and former minister of mines and energy Obeth Kandjoze. Critics believe that Namdia – led by Kennedy Hamutenya – is still being used to enrich a clique of individuals in Namibia and Dubai.
