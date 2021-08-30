News

Armenia puts up for sale more than half of valuables from state reserve

On September 24, the Government of the Republic of Armenia approved the sale of the most illiquid valuables stored in the vaults of the State Treasury of Precious Metals and Stones supervised by the Ministry of Finance of Armenia. The auctions will take...

Today

Caledonia Mining acquires new gold mining project in Zimbabwe

Caledonia Mining has entered into an agreement to acquire the mining claims over the Maligreen project, a property situated in the Gweru mining district in Zimbabwe from Pan African Mining for $4 million.

Today

SA diamond producers welcome ruling on Mining Charter

The South African Diamond Producers Organisation (SADPO) has supported a High Court ruling that the country’s Mining Charter is an instrument of policy, not binding legislation.

Yesterday

Indian diamond exporter under Income Tax radar

The Income Tax department carried out search operations on premises connected to a leading diamond manufacturer and exporter from Gujarat and seized a large volume of unaccounted data. The raids, which began on September 22 based on intelligence input...

Yesterday

New RJC standard for lab-grown materials

Responsible Jewellery Council, the world’s leading standard-setting organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry with 1,500 member companies in 71 countries, announced that it will develop a standard for laboratory-grown materials to establish...

Yesterday

Evidence-based report welcomed by small and junior diamond miners

Today
Expert reports
(miningweekly.com) - Small and junior diamond miners are facing persistent challenges from a policy and regulatory perspective, which has resulted in a significant decrease in the number of small miners over recent years, a report titled ‘Status of the South African Small and Junior Diamond Mining Sector’, states. The report, which, was written by Nelson Mandela University geology graduate (MSc) Sinazo Dlakavu was published in August by the Africa Earth Observatory Institute, under the auspices of the Nelson Mandela University.
The report, finds that, in March 2020, there were about 220 small and junior miners in South Africa. The gradual but significant decline in the number of small and junior diamond miners has contributed to the rising unemployment rate in South Africa.  These hard-hit areas include Namaqualand on the west coast of South Africa; the Northern Cape, including the historical diamond centre of Kimberley; and the North West province.


