News
Armenia puts up for sale more than half of valuables from state reserve
On September 24, the Government of the Republic of Armenia approved the sale of the most illiquid valuables stored in the vaults of the State Treasury of Precious Metals and Stones supervised by the Ministry of Finance of Armenia. The auctions will take...
Today
Caledonia Mining acquires new gold mining project in Zimbabwe
Caledonia Mining has entered into an agreement to acquire the mining claims over the Maligreen project, a property situated in the Gweru mining district in Zimbabwe from Pan African Mining for $4 million.
Today
SA diamond producers welcome ruling on Mining Charter
The South African Diamond Producers Organisation (SADPO) has supported a High Court ruling that the country’s Mining Charter is an instrument of policy, not binding legislation.
Yesterday
Indian diamond exporter under Income Tax radar
The Income Tax department carried out search operations on premises connected to a leading diamond manufacturer and exporter from Gujarat and seized a large volume of unaccounted data. The raids, which began on September 22 based on intelligence input...
Yesterday
New RJC standard for lab-grown materials
Responsible Jewellery Council, the world’s leading standard-setting organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry with 1,500 member companies in 71 countries, announced that it will develop a standard for laboratory-grown materials to establish...
Yesterday
Evidence-based report welcomed by small and junior diamond miners
The report, finds that, in March 2020, there were about 220 small and junior miners in South Africa. The gradual but significant decline in the number of small and junior diamond miners has contributed to the rising unemployment rate in South Africa. These hard-hit areas include Namaqualand on the west coast of South Africa; the Northern Cape, including the historical diamond centre of Kimberley; and the North West province.