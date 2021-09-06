Beyonce and the Tiffany “Scandal”

AGD DIAMONDS recovers 62-carat diamond The Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing 62.40 carats on September 6, 2021.

UAE, Zimbabwe mull Victoria Falls gold market The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange and Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) have signed a memorandum of understanding that will likely result in the setting up of a gold market in the southern African country.

ALROSA and MIBA sign Memorandum of Understanding ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company by carat, and Bakwanga (MIBA), a leading diamond mining company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase...

Christie's puts up for auction diamond bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette The British auction house Christie's announced that the top lot of the Magnificent Jewels auction to be held on November 9, 2021 in Geneva, will be a pair of bracelets with 112 diamonds belonging to the wife of Louis XVI, Queen of France Marie Antoinette...