Beyonce and the Tiffany “Scandal”

News
AGD DIAMONDS recovers 62-carat diamond
The Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing 62.40 carats on September 6, 2021.
Today
UAE, Zimbabwe mull Victoria Falls gold market
The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange and Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) have signed a memorandum of understanding that will likely result in the setting up of a gold market in the southern African country.
Today
ALROSA and MIBA sign Memorandum of Understanding
ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company by carat, and Bakwanga (MIBA), a leading diamond mining company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase...
Today
Christie's puts up for auction diamond bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette
The British auction house Christie's announced that the top lot of the Magnificent Jewels auction to be held on November 9, 2021 in Geneva, will be a pair of bracelets with 112 diamonds belonging to the wife of Louis XVI, Queen of France Marie Antoinette...
Today
JSC AGD DIAMONDS is the best organization in Russia in the field of labor protection
JSC AGD DIAMONDS entered the top five in the field of labor protection among the largest organizations in the production sector of Russia. These results were summed up at the “Success and Safety-2021” competition organized by the Ministry of Labor and...
Yesterday