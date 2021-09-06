News

AGD DIAMONDS recovers 62-carat diamond

The Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing 62.40 carats on September 6, 2021.

Today

UAE, Zimbabwe mull Victoria Falls gold market

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange and Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) have signed a memorandum of understanding that will likely result in the setting up of a gold market in the southern African country.

Today

ALROSA and MIBA sign Memorandum of Understanding

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company by carat, and Bakwanga (MIBA), a leading diamond mining company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase...

Today

Christie's puts up for auction diamond bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette

The British auction house Christie's announced that the top lot of the Magnificent Jewels auction to be held on November 9, 2021 in Geneva, will be a pair of bracelets with 112 diamonds belonging to the wife of Louis XVI, Queen of France Marie Antoinette...

Today

JSC AGD DIAMONDS is the best organization in Russia in the field of labor protection

JSC AGD DIAMONDS entered the top five in the field of labor protection among the largest organizations in the production sector of Russia. These results were summed up at the “Success and Safety-2021” competition organized by the Ministry of Labor and...

Yesterday

Beyonce and the Tiffany “Scandal”

Today
Expert reports
(idexonline.com) - Never trust a journalist. For at least two reasons. The first may surprise you. They tell the truth.  The trouble is it's not the whole truth. Those who value their jobs will not knowingly tell an outright and deliberate lie. But they may well miss out facts that get in the way of their story.  The second reason is that they are highly skilled at weaving a tiny fragment of information into front page sensation. And so it was this week with Beyonce and the Tiffany diamond "scandal". I'm tempted to put the word scandal in an extra set of quote marks, because it's so far from actually being one.  But as we'll see, it doesn't take much to get a decent scribbler hot under the collar. This is what happened. Beyonce and her rap star husband Jay Z teamed up with Tiffany for a campaign celebrating modern love in which she was photographed wearing the iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond. This not just any big diamond. It is the diamond that has come to symbolize Tiffany's pre-eminence in the jewelry world. Its origins have never been a secret. It was recovered from the De Beers' Kimberley mine, in South  Africa in 1878, at a time when slave labor was widespread and working conditions were primitive. Today we'd use the term "blood diamond" to describe a gem recovered under such circumstances. At the time they just called it a diamond.
