Sylvania realises $100mln net profit as it meets full-year production target

Aim-listed Sylvania Platinum says its net profit rose by 143% to $99.8-million during the financial year ended June 30. Its net revenue also jumped by 79% to $206.1-million from the previous year. The adjusted group earnings before interest...

Lucapa posts strong H1 results

Lucapa Diamond has posted attributable cash operating margin (EBITDA) of $10.3 million on the back of record revenues for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The company’s revenue from the Mothae and Lulo mines rose by 297% to $27 million...

WPIC reverses 2021 platinum forecast from ‘deficit to surplus’

In an announcement last week, The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said that it now expects the global platinum market to be in surplus this year as mine supply ramps up and investment demand falls.

I.Hennig to tender large volume of polished in Antwerp

I.Hennig Tenders announced it will present for sale an exceptionally large selection of polished diamonds in all sizes, shapes, colours and qualities. Viewings will take place at the Hennig Tenders Antwerp office between Thursday 23rd September and Monday...

Amani raises A$7mln for DRC gold project

ASX-listed Amani Gold is set to raise A$7-million through a share placement to fund the development of its Giro gold project, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The gold developer said it received commitments from sophisticated and professional investors...

De Beers to Launch New Origin Program

(diamonds.net) - De Beers is introducing a new program called “Code of Origin” that enables retail jewelers to sell the miner’s diamonds and tap into its branding. The initiative is part of a wider effort to raise the company’s profile among consumers. The program, which is in the development stage and will be scaled up over the next year, is structured to give designers and retailers greater access to the De Beers name, company executives said in an interview with Rapaport News at the JCK Luxury show.


