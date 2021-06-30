De Beers to Launch New Origin Program

(diamonds.net) - De Beers is introducing a new program called “Code of Origin” that enables retail jewelers to sell the miner’s diamonds and tap into its branding. The initiative is part of a wider effort to raise the company’s profile among consumers. The program, which is in the development stage and will be scaled up over the next year, is structured to give designers and retailers greater access to the De Beers name, company executives said in an interview with Rapaport News at the JCK Luxury show.