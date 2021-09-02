Recognizing the strength of the Kimberley Process but also its limitations, and consequently industry’s obligations

News
The Russian Ministry of Finance launches an exhibition project dedicated to the history of Russian jewelry art
The jewelry exhibition “The Ministry of Finance of Russia at the Origins of the Russian Exhibition Movement. Triumph of Russian Jewelry Art” will be held today as part of the V Moscow Financial Forum. The main exhibit of this show will be a replica of...
Today
Shanta makes progress at West Kenya project as it identifies visible gold
Shanta Gold has identified visible gold in three intersections across 11 holes drilled in June and July at the Isulu and Bushiangala deposits under the West Kenya project in Kenya. The true width of mineralisation is estimated at 60% to 70% of...
Today
Diamcor tenders continue to record strong dollar per carat, revenue
Diamcor Mining sold 1,340.70 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa were sold, generating additional gross revenues of about $302 000. The third tender sales in...
Yesterday
The 6th Mubri Annual Meeting ends very successfully
The Sixth Annual Mubri Meeting took place virtually from September 2nd to 4th, which brought together members from different countries, attending conferences with a wide range of topics on business, social responsibility, sustainability and sales strategies...
Yesterday
Thailand signs agreement with Japan for partnership in G&J industry
Thailand signed a mini free trade agreement with Kofu-Japan recently, to form a partnership in the gem and jewellery industry to support business development in sales and marketing, technology transfer, business networking as well as trade fairs.
Yesterday