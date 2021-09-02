News

The Russian Ministry of Finance launches an exhibition project dedicated to the history of Russian jewelry art

The jewelry exhibition “The Ministry of Finance of Russia at the Origins of the Russian Exhibition Movement. Triumph of Russian Jewelry Art” will be held today as part of the V Moscow Financial Forum. The main exhibit of this show will be a replica of...

Today

Shanta makes progress at West Kenya project as it identifies visible gold

Shanta Gold has identified visible gold in three intersections across 11 holes drilled in June and July at the Isulu and Bushiangala deposits under the West Kenya project in Kenya. The true width of mineralisation is estimated at 60% to 70% of...

Today

Diamcor tenders continue to record strong dollar per carat, revenue

Diamcor Mining sold 1,340.70 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa were sold, generating additional gross revenues of about $302 000. The third tender sales in...

Yesterday

The 6th Mubri Annual Meeting ends very successfully

The Sixth Annual Mubri Meeting took place virtually from September 2nd to 4th, which brought together members from different countries, attending conferences with a wide range of topics on business, social responsibility, sustainability and sales strategies...

Yesterday

Thailand signs agreement with Japan for partnership in G&J industry

Thailand signed a mini free trade agreement with Kofu-Japan recently, to form a partnership in the gem and jewellery industry to support business development in sales and marketing, technology transfer, business networking as well as trade fairs.

Yesterday

Recognizing the strength of the Kimberley Process but also its limitations, and consequently industry’s obligations

Yesterday
Expert reports
(worlddiamondcouncil.org) - In an article published in the August edition of Rapaport Magazine and posted on August 25, 2021, on the publication’s website, entitled “Atrocities Haunt Zimbabwe’s Diamond Fields,” Farai Maguwu, a courageous civil society leader in Zimbabwe, who is the founding director of that country’s Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), writes of the plight of artisanal miners in the Marange diamond fields. I have no intention of disputing the details that Mr. Maguwu lists in his article. He is intimately aware of the facts on the ground and has eyewitness testimony from artisanal miners living and working in the Marange region. His account alleges human rights violations and instances of bribery and extortion on the part of both state and private security officials at the site. What I would like to address is the role, or lack thereof, of the Kimberley Process in addressing the situation in Zimbabwe. In providing a subhead to Mr. Maguwu’s article, the Rapaport editors wrote that the KP “continues to greenwash [Zimbabwe’s] conflict diamonds.” I understand their sentiment, but I think they inadvertently are assigning the KP powers that it currently does not have. For there lies the problem. 
