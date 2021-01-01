Luxury Resale Is China’s Next Retail Battleground

(jingdaily.com) - Resale has become a hot topic in the global luxury industry, with the market seeing steady growth as platforms like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective find themselves joined by more brand-owned efforts and retail partnerships aimed at developing the “circular economy.” Like much else that goes on in today’s luxury market, rising interest in resale among brands and groups like LVMH and Kering is being driven by demand among millennial and Gen Z consumers. Whether they’re buying secondhand luxury goods because they simply cannot afford new collections, or out of an interest in sustainable consumption, consumers born after 1980 — particularly in fast-growing markets like China — are more open to purchasing used luxury goods than their older counterparts.
News
Platinum-group metals price hit due to stagnant auto production
The shortage of semiconductors is negatively affecting the price of platinum-group metals as investors brace for a long-lasting hit to car production.
Today
Zimbabwe security forces arrest 72 illegal diamond miners
Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) arrested at least 72 illegal diamond miners in a joint operation to remove hundreds of artisanal miners who invaded the Charleswood Estate in Chimanimani in search of alluvial diamonds...
Today
Earthquake halts operations at Victorian gold mine
Australia’s White Rock Minerals has suspended underground operations at its Woods Point gold project after an earthquake struck near Mansfield in Victoria. The earthquake struck at 9:15 am on 22 September occurring 10 kilometres beneath the surface at...
Today
DMCC announces Ambassadors of WDC’s System of Warranties
DMCC has announced that its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and its Special Advisor - Precious Stones, Dr Martin Leake, have been appointed as ambassadors of the World Diamond Council’s (WDC) updated SoW initiative...
Yesterday
WDC launchеd an upgraded and expanded System of Warranties
The World Diamond Council (WDC) has marked the 40th anniversary of the establishment by the United Nations of the International Day of Peace with the official public launch of its upgraded System of Warranties (SoW).
Yesterday