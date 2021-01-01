Recycled Diamonds Gain Steam Post-pandemic With Nuances of History, Sustainability

(yahoo.com) - Over the past 18 months fashion-minded shoppers have proven two things certain: that they have placed an even bigger emphasis on sustainability, and that jewelry now tops their investment purchase wish lists. Recycled diamonds — or diamonds that are either antique, pre-owned or a family heirloom — fit both of those bills and are becoming increasingly important for jewelers as the global diamond mining yield continues to diminish. Experts say that their popularity has increased dramatically during the pandemic, with many engagement ring shoppers directly requesting recycled stones. The trend is manifesting itself amid a background of debates in the diamond and jewelry industries. In the past two years the diamond mining industry and the growing lab-grown diamond industry have been sparring over which stone has higher intrinsic value and a lower carbon footprint. It is recycled diamonds, however, that observers say guarantees the lowest ecological impact. And the supply, it seems, could be larger than what today’s diamond mines have to offer.