Why Afghan Gems Could Be Subject To Sanctions

(jckonline.com) - In 2019, after Trump administration officials demanded the industry declare the source of all its materials, a gem cutter complained to JCK that would be a nearly impossible task. Take the Tucson gem shows, he said. When grabbing lapis lazuli samples from a big bucket, there was no way he could determine whether every last piece came from a mine in an area controlled by the Taliban. (Most lapis comes from Afghanistan.) Then, as now, the Taliban was subject to U.S. sanctions. But the militant group was not on most people’s minds two years ago. Nor was the U.S. government issuing regular warnings about Taliban lapis, the way it has been doing with Burmese rubies. Now the Taliban is on everyone’s mind, and it’s quite possible that any gem that comes from the areas of Afghanistan it controls could be illegal to import into the United States.
News
Chinese diamond miner apologises to Marange headman – report
Anjin Investment, a joint venture between China’s Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe’s military, has apologised to Headman Chiadzwa for resuming operations in Marange...
Today
Catoca denies polluting DRC rivers that killed 12 people
Sociedade Mineira de Catoca which produces 75% of Angola’s diamonds, has denied leaking heavy metals from its mine in the northern part of the country.
Yesterday
Ethereal Green Diamond produces the world’s largest LGD
Ethereal Green Diamond is the manufacturer and global supplier of lab-grown diamonds headquartered in India. Ethereal Green Diamond has produced the world’s largest certified lab-grown diamond, the 14.60-carat ‘Freedom of India’.
Yesterday
Exclusive diamond rings at Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers
A yellow diamond ring of no less than 6.49 ct. is up for auction at Bruun Rasmussen 23 September together with the iconic diamond and emerald covered ring by Cartier.
Yesterday
Platinum-group metals price hit due to stagnant auto production
The shortage of semiconductors is negatively affecting the price of platinum-group metals as investors brace for a long-lasting hit to car production.
Yesterday