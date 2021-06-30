Report says Anglo American to unveil Duncan Wanblad as successor to CEO Mark Cutifani

(miningmx.com) - Duncan Wanblad, head of strategy and development at Anglo American, is being lined up as the UK-listed group’s next CEO, according to a report by Sky News. Citing City sources, the broadcaster said that an announcement could be made regarding Wanblad’s appointment as early as end-October, and at the latest by the end of the year. Wanblad (54), a mechanical engineer, was previously head of Anglo American’s base metals division from 2013 to 2019. His first job was at the former South African mining house Johannesburg Consolidated Investment Company.