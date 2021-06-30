Report says Anglo American to unveil Duncan Wanblad as successor to CEO Mark Cutifani

(miningmx.com) - Duncan Wanblad, head of strategy and development at Anglo American, is being lined up as the UK-listed group’s next CEO, according to a report by Sky News. Citing City sources, the broadcaster said that an announcement could be made regarding Wanblad’s appointment as early as end-October, and at the latest by the end of the year. Wanblad (54), a mechanical engineer, was previously head of Anglo American’s base metals division from 2013 to 2019. His first job was at the former South African mining house Johannesburg Consolidated Investment Company.
News
Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair to go ‘Virtual’ in September
Thailand's gems and jewellery industry, like many others, has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. This sector has long been an important contributor to the Thai economy, ranking third behind automobiles and electronics in total export value...
Today
RZM to double production capacity
RZM Murowa (formerly Murowa Diamonds), a subsidiary of RioZim is planning to commission its processing plant in the next quarter which is expected to double its production capacity.
Today
JGW Virtual preview to begin on 6 September
Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong’s (JGW) virtual edition scheduled to run from September 13 to 30 is inviting professional buyers to register and view its exhibitors’ products from September 6, one week before the virtual event.
Today
Diamcor posts net loss of $845k
Diamcor Mining has recorded a net loss of $844,899 in the interim period ended June 30, 2021, resulting in a $0.01 per share loss compared to a net loss of $744,487, a year earlier.
Yesterday
Indian Government extends gold hallmarking deadline by three months
The Government of India has decided to extend the deadline for gold hallmarking by three months, giving a big relief to jewellers in the country. The new deadline is November 30, 2021. Earlier the deadline was August 31, 2021.
Yesterday