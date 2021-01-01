Tiffany’s Taps Beyoncé, Jay-Z, & Basquiat To Break The Internet

(jingdaily.com) - Tiffany’s latest campaign featuring the ultimate power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z continues to disrupt the US jeweler’s marketing strategy under LVMH. The images, lensed by Mason Poole, form part of a year-long advertising venture which will take over digital billboards in New York’s Times Square. In a nod to the company’s rich cultural heritage, it includes a video of Beyoncé singing the tune “Moon River” from the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s to her rapper husband. The duo also share the limelight with a long-unseen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in Tiffany’s signature robin-egg blue and the famous Tiffany Diamond — with 128.54 carats and 82 facets.
News
China’s monthly retail growth of Gold, Silver and Jewellery products dips in July
According to figures from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery products by enterprises above the designated size amounted to 20.3 billion yuan in July and increased by 14.3% y-o-y.
Today
ICMM issues a guidance document of universal definition for socially and environmentally responsible materials, products and production practices
As an internationally accepted definition of responsible sourcing does not currently exist, the British Standards Institution (BSI) has developed a responsible sourcing sector certification schemes standard for construction products that define...
Today
De Beers earns $515mln from seventh sales cycle
De Beers has sold rough diamonds during its seventh sales cycle of the year for $515-million compared with the $514-million recorded in the sixth sales cycle and $334-million, a year earlier.
Yesterday
NDC‘s Ad Campaign starring Ana de Armas launches today
The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) announces the launch of its second global ‘For Moments Like No Other’ advertising campaign inspired by a singular, direct manifesto: “Love Life,” says a press release from the Council.
Yesterday
The Russian Ministry of Finance launches an exhibition project dedicated to the history of Russian jewelry art
The jewelry exhibition “The Ministry of Finance of Russia at the Origins of the Russian Exhibition Movement. Triumph of Russian Jewelry Art” will be held today as part of the V Moscow Financial Forum. The main exhibit of this show will be a replica of...
Yesterday