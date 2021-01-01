Tiffany’s Taps Beyoncé, Jay-Z, & Basquiat To Break The Internet

(jingdaily.com) - Tiffany’s latest campaign featuring the ultimate power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z continues to disrupt the US jeweler’s marketing strategy under LVMH. The images, lensed by Mason Poole, form part of a year-long advertising venture which will take over digital billboards in New York’s Times Square. In a nod to the company’s rich cultural heritage, it includes a video of Beyoncé singing the tune “Moon River” from the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s to her rapper husband. The duo also share the limelight with a long-unseen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in Tiffany’s signature robin-egg blue and the famous Tiffany Diamond — with 128.54 carats and 82 facets.