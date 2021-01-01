The world wants more PGMs, and Northam’s Paul Dunne has a plan to deliver them

News
Private investor mulls $500mln investment in two Angola gold mines
A Brazilian-Angolan national, Valdomiro Minoru Dondo, is set to invest $500 million to help jump-start gold mining in northern Angola. This comes three years after Luanda started issuing new licenses to explore precious metals.
Today
Katoro Gold makes progress in Tanzania, SA
Katoro Gold recorded significant progress across its project portfolio during the six months ended June 30 despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today
Indian diamantaires to head for rough diamond auction in Panna
Diamantaires from Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country are expected to participate in an auction in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district from September 21, where a total of 139 rough diamonds with an estimated value of $0.144...
Yesterday
Petra more than doubles FY 2021 revenue
Petra Diamonds’ revenue for the fiscal year (FY) 2021 rose 65% to $402.3 million compared to $243.3 million, a year earlier driven by sales from exceptional stones contributing $62 million during the year.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds provides Kennady North project update
The Company has completed a detailed glacial geology study on the eastern claims that is similar to the study conducted in 2018 by Palmer™ (Vancouver, BC) on the western claims and leases.
Yesterday