Private investor mulls $500mln investment in two Angola gold mines

A Brazilian-Angolan national, Valdomiro Minoru Dondo, is set to invest $500 million to help jump-start gold mining in northern Angola. This comes three years after Luanda started issuing new licenses to explore precious metals.

Today

Katoro Gold makes progress in Tanzania, SA

Katoro Gold recorded significant progress across its project portfolio during the six months ended June 30 despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today

Indian diamantaires to head for rough diamond auction in Panna

Diamantaires from Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country are expected to participate in an auction in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district from September 21, where a total of 139 rough diamonds with an estimated value of $0.144...

Yesterday

Petra more than doubles FY 2021 revenue

Petra Diamonds’ revenue for the fiscal year (FY) 2021 rose 65% to $402.3 million compared to $243.3 million, a year earlier driven by sales from exceptional stones contributing $62 million during the year.

Yesterday

Mountain Province Diamonds provides Kennady North project update

The Company has completed a detailed glacial geology study on the eastern claims that is similar to the study conducted in 2018 by Palmer™ (Vancouver, BC) on the western claims and leases.

Yesterday

The world wants more PGMs, and Northam’s Paul Dunne has a plan to deliver them

Today
(miningmx.com) - Paul Dunne says he was teased for claiming Northam Platinum would become a one million ounce a year platinum group metals (PGM) producer. The ribbing may have been entirely warranted: when Dunne took up the firm’s leadership seven years ago, there was some skepticism about him. Amid today’s rocketing PGM prices it’s difficult to recall just how tough it was for the sector’s miners in 2013. “We had the deepest downturn in the PGM industry’s history,” Dunne said at the firm’s north Johannesburg offices. By the end of the price drought, two platinum miners had gone out of business, while the industry’s balance sheet shrank drastically. With no money to spend, PGM mining firms stopped projects and with that, retarded the industry’s ability to respond to a demand recovery. Dunne describes this condition as a “deep hurt” that damaged the industry’s asset base. It is, in fact, at the root of the price rises today across every metal in the so-called PGM basket.


