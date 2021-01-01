The world wants more PGMs, and Northam’s Paul Dunne has a plan to deliver them

Private investor mulls $500mln investment in two Angola gold mines A Brazilian-Angolan national, Valdomiro Minoru Dondo, is set to invest $500 million to help jump-start gold mining in northern Angola. This comes three years after Luanda started issuing new licenses to explore precious metals.

Katoro Gold makes progress in Tanzania, SA Katoro Gold recorded significant progress across its project portfolio during the six months ended June 30 despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian diamantaires to head for rough diamond auction in Panna Diamantaires from Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other parts of the country are expected to participate in an auction in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district from September 21, where a total of 139 rough diamonds with an estimated value of $0.144...

Petra more than doubles FY 2021 revenue Petra Diamonds’ revenue for the fiscal year (FY) 2021 rose 65% to $402.3 million compared to $243.3 million, a year earlier driven by sales from exceptional stones contributing $62 million during the year.