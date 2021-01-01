Bigger is better for Lightbox lab-created diamonds

(jewellermagazine.com) - Lightbox, the De Beers-owned lab-created diamond fashion jewellery business, has announced that it will now manufacture and sell larger stones, while maintaining its $US800 per carat pricing model. From October, Lightbox will offer pink, blue and white lab-grown diamonds in sizes up to and including two carats, with a 2-carat round brilliant lab-grown diamond pendant retailing for $US1,600 plus the cost of setting. Previously, Lightbox pieces were limited to one carat.
News
Namdia mulls online diamond auctions as claims of under-pricing persist
Namibia’s state-owned Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) is planning to conduct online auctions of some of its diamonds, according to the local media. The Namibian newspaper reports that there are however concerns that Namdia continues to undersell...
Yesterday
‘JGW Virtual’ is live from 13 to 30 September
Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong through ‘JGW Virtual’, set for 13 – 30 September aims to inspire synergy between the global B2B buyer community and select suppliers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan and Thailand, according to Celine...
Yesterday
Burgundy makes first purchase of third-party rough diamonds
Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited based in Australia has announced that it has made its first purchase of third-party rough diamonds as part of its development towards downstream diamond marketing activities.
Yesterday
Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrency at September 24 Hong Kong auction
Sotheby’s Hong Kong announced last week that it will extend the cryptocurrency option to buyers at the ‘Diamonds: The Dazzle’ sale at the 24 September auction.
Yesterday
TAGS concludes sale with 44 successful companies from all leading centres
With the further easing of travel restrictions between India and Dubai, Trans Atlantic Gem Sales DMCC (TAGS) welcomed more than 120 companies including buyers based in Israel, Belgium, Hong Kong and Dubai, at the recent rough tender which ran...
Yesterday