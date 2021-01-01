Bigger is better for Lightbox lab-created diamonds

Namdia mulls online diamond auctions as claims of under-pricing persist Namibia’s state-owned Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) is planning to conduct online auctions of some of its diamonds, according to the local media. The Namibian newspaper reports that there are however concerns that Namdia continues to undersell...

‘JGW Virtual’ is live from 13 to 30 September Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong through ‘JGW Virtual’, set for 13 – 30 September aims to inspire synergy between the global B2B buyer community and select suppliers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan and Thailand, according to Celine...

Burgundy makes first purchase of third-party rough diamonds Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited based in Australia has announced that it has made its first purchase of third-party rough diamonds as part of its development towards downstream diamond marketing activities.

Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrency at September 24 Hong Kong auction Sotheby’s Hong Kong announced last week that it will extend the cryptocurrency option to buyers at the ‘Diamonds: The Dazzle’ sale at the 24 September auction.