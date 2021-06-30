Polished Diamond Prices Are Rising, But for How Long?

(gjepc.org) - Although polished diamond prices did not rise in July as much as in June, they remain hot. Strong consumer demand in the US and China keep fanning the fire that is heating up prices, providing financial relief to thirsty manufacturers. Against this backdrop, the mining companies are doing their upmost to meet demand for rough diamonds, despite limited availability.
News
JGW Virtual preview to begin on 6 September
Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong’s (JGW) virtual edition scheduled to run from September 13 to 30 is inviting professional buyers to register and view its exhibitors’ products from September 6, one week before the virtual event.
Today
Diamcor posts net loss of $845k
Diamcor Mining has recorded a net loss of $844,899 in the interim period ended June 30, 2021, resulting in a $0.01 per share loss compared to a net loss of $744,487, a year earlier.
Yesterday
Indian Government extends gold hallmarking deadline by three months
The Government of India has decided to extend the deadline for gold hallmarking by three months, giving a big relief to jewellers in the country. The new deadline is November 30, 2021. Earlier the deadline was August 31, 2021.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds commences eight-hole drilling at Thorny River
AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer Botswana Diamonds has commenced drilling on its Thorny River project in South Africa. It said eight reverse circulation drill holes are planned to drill in-between the recently discovered River and River Extension...
Yesterday
Akobo picks contractor for metallurgical test work in Ethiopia
Akobo Minerals has awarded to Zimbabwean mineral processing company Peacocke and Simpson a contract to conduct metallurgical test work at its Segele gold project in Ethiopia.
Yesterday