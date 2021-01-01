How The Diamond Industry Is Representing In The ESG Movement

(gjepc.org) - In late-June when Lucara Diamond, operator of the Karowe mine in Botswana, released the company’s ninth annual “Sustainability Report” it served as a reminder that the diamond industry has been quite active in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts for years now – well before it was completely in vogue. Lucara’s report serves a detailed outline of the mid-tier miner’s focus on minimising environmental impact while maximising local employment and social benefits within the communities it operates. ESG is meant to serve as way to score the “collective conscientiousness” within a company or industry. The initiative was technically structured as an investment criterion for responsible investing formalised by the United Nations about two decades ago, however, recently it has been used less formally to describe general “responsibility” and “sustainability” efforts by corporations and industries as the concept has grown in popularity.