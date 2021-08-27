A New Chapter after Mir Mine Tragedy

De Beers Forevermark presents its 10th annual India Forum De Beers Forevermark held its 10th annual forum, a hybrid virtual and in-person event, in Mumbai from 24 to 26 August 2021. This year’s theme ‘Make Life Brilliant’ reflects De Beers’ purpose and belief that its diamonds have the power to Make Life Brilliant...

International Bullion Exchange launched in Gujarat's Gandhinagar International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) launched the pilot run of the International Bullion Exchange last week. The exchange, softlaunched by the IFSCA chairperson Injeti Srinivas, is scheduled to go live on October 1, 2021...

Diamond Fields acquires West African gold exploration projects Diamond Fields Resources (DFR) has entered into definitive agreements to acquire privately owned Moydow Holdings, which holds interests in several West African gold exploration projects.

De Beers’ Lightbox goes bigger with lab-grown diamonds Lightbox Jewelry, an independently managed subsidiary of De Beers, has expanded its offerings to include sizes up to and including 2 carats. National Jeweler reports that the introduction of the 2-carat offerings was fast-tracked by the opening of Lightbox’s...