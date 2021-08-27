A New Chapter after Mir Mine Tragedy

(idexonline.com) - It's four years since the flooding tragedy that killed eight workers at Alrosa's underground Mir mine, in Siberia. This week the company appeared to move a step closer to re-opening the mothballed deposit, with the announcement that a decision on its future would be made by early next year. Sergey Takhiev, the company's head of corporate finance department, told the TASS news agency on Tuesday that safety would be its first priority.
De Beers Forevermark presents its 10th annual India Forum
De Beers Forevermark held its 10th annual forum, a hybrid virtual and in-person event, in Mumbai from 24 to 26 August 2021. This year’s theme ‘Make Life Brilliant’ reflects De Beers’ purpose and belief that its diamonds have the power to Make Life Brilliant...
27 august 2021
International Bullion Exchange launched in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) launched the pilot run of the International Bullion Exchange last week. The exchange, softlaunched by the IFSCA chairperson Injeti Srinivas, is scheduled to go live on October 1, 2021...
27 august 2021
Diamond Fields acquires West African gold exploration projects
Diamond Fields Resources (DFR) has entered into definitive agreements to acquire privately owned Moydow Holdings, which holds interests in several West African gold exploration projects.
27 august 2021
De Beers’ Lightbox goes bigger with lab-grown diamonds
Lightbox Jewelry, an independently managed subsidiary of De Beers, has expanded its offerings to include sizes up to and including 2 carats. National Jeweler reports that the introduction of the 2-carat offerings was fast-tracked by the opening of Lightbox’s...
27 august 2021
Indian Government takes steps to overhaul gold jewellery standards
India is the world’s second-largest gold consumer market after China, but much of the trade is opaque and consumers often can’t verify what they are being sold in terms of purity. To formalise the gold business, hallmarking by jewellers is now mandatory...
26 august 2021