US Demand Far Exceeds Supply

(diamonds.net) - It’s been a summer heat wave of sales. Wholesalers were using superlatives to describe their business, and reporting percentage increases that would more likely be associated with start-ups than with long-established companies. “We’ve seen good times, but not like this. It’s fantastic,” said Ketan Mehta, president of New York-based manufacturer and trader Divina Creations. “We can’t stop writing invoices.” Even with people spending more on travel and discretionary purchases, Mehta had a “gut feeling” that there wouldn’t be a business slowdown, for several reasons.
News
Higher diamond sales boost Botswana economic growth – report
Higher diamond sales coupled with the recent rebasing of GDP accounts have seen Botswana revising its economic growth to 9.7% in 2021 from the previous forecast of 8.8% in February.
Today
Australia outperforms China in gold production
Australian gold production for the first half of 2021 was four tonnes more than China’s figures for the same period, according to Melbourne consulting group Surbiton Associates. From January to June, Australia produced 157 tonnes of gold, with 74 tonnes...
Today
BlueRock sells three diamonds for $1.1 mln
BlueRock Diamonds has sold three recently recovered gem-quality stones of 58.6 carats, 21.6 carats and 14.3 carats from its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, for $1.1 million.
Yesterday
Small, junior diamond miners continue to dip in SA – report
South Africa had 220 small and junior diamond miners in March 2020, which is indicative of high unemployment in the country.
Yesterday
ALROSA may allocate 64.7 billion rubles to pay dividends for the first six months of 2021
ALROSA said yesterday its Supervisory Board met on August 26, 2021 and recommended the general meeting of shareholders to allocate 64.7 billion rubles to be paid as dividends for the first six months of 2021 or 8.79 rubles per share, which corresponds...
Yesterday