US Demand Far Exceeds Supply

(diamonds.net) - It’s been a summer heat wave of sales. Wholesalers were using superlatives to describe their business, and reporting percentage increases that would more likely be associated with start-ups than with long-established companies. “We’ve seen good times, but not like this. It’s fantastic,” said Ketan Mehta, president of New York-based manufacturer and trader Divina Creations. “We can’t stop writing invoices.” Even with people spending more on travel and discretionary purchases, Mehta had a “gut feeling” that there wouldn’t be a business slowdown, for several reasons.