De Beers unveiled its new strategy to connect consumers to its social purpose

De Beers Group unveiled its new strategy to connect consumers to its social purpose and engage them directly to achieve ambitious sustainability goals by 2030.

Shanta Gold H1 revenue, output drop as profit trebles

East Africa-focused gold miner Shanta Gold has raked in revenue of $57.8 million from the sale of 31,977 oz in the first half of 2021, which was 21% lower compared to $73 million generated from 44,018 oz sold a year earlier. It said the average realised...

Indian farmer mines 6.47 carat diamond in Panna

Luck shines on the farmer from Madhya Pradesh for the sixth time as he mines 6.47 carat diamond in Panna.

De Beers, National Geographic partner to protect Okavango Basin

De Beers and National Geographic have launched Okavango Eternal, a strategic partnership to help protect Africa’s endangered species, ensure water and food security for more than one million people and develop livelihood opportunities for 10,000 people...

Platinum & Palladium prices slip on auto consumption worries

Palladium and platinum prices have lately dropped sharply, as fears mounted about demand from the automotive sector following rising infection rates of the Delta variant around the world, according to media reports.

Is there Gender Equality in your Business?

(idexonline.com) - From where I sit in the diamond and jewelry industry, I have seen very real and positive changes that have occurred in workplace gender equality in Australia. Having said that, I feel there is a big, unacknowledged discrepancy between the diamond industry and the jewelry industry.

There is no doubt that the diamond industry is predominantly male-dominated, and there are obviously many reasons for that. The tradition of the older generation bringing in their sons in the business while hoping their daughters get married and focus on the family is foremost amongst these.

Sadly, we don't even have the statistics to better understand the gender inequality problem in our industry. Nor do we have the information to shed greater light on the treatment of LGBTQ identities and people of color in our industry.

Let me preface this discussion with an acknowledgment. I am aware that I write this article from a privileged position - my gender, my colour and my sexual identity have provided me with many opportunities and choices that are frequently denied to other people. This privilege colors my experience and though I endeavor daily to become more aware and more understanding, like any mortal, I will slip-up. We're all here to learn.

