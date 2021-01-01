Is there Gender Equality in your Business?

(idexonline.com) - From where I sit in the diamond and jewelry industry, I have seen very real and positive changes that have occurred in workplace gender equality in Australia. Having said that, I feel there is a big, unacknowledged discrepancy between the diamond industry and the jewelry industry.

There is no doubt that the diamond industry is predominantly male-dominated, and there are obviously many reasons for that. The tradition of the older generation bringing in their sons in the business while hoping their daughters get married and focus on the family is foremost amongst these.

Sadly, we don't even have the statistics to better understand the gender inequality problem in our industry. Nor do we have the information to shed greater light on the treatment of LGBTQ identities and people of color in our industry.

Let me preface this discussion with an acknowledgment. I am aware that I write this article from a privileged position - my gender, my colour and my sexual identity have provided me with many opportunities and choices that are frequently denied to other people. This privilege colors my experience and though I endeavor daily to become more aware and more understanding, like any mortal, I will slip-up. We're all here to learn.