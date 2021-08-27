The Value of Values

(diamonds.net) - “There’s a lust toward trust,” Leanne Kemp jokes as she explains the movement driving businesses to embrace sustainability. Since 2015, the company she founded and heads, Everledger, has been on a mission to facilitate that trend, using its blockchain-powered platform to help diamond and jewelry businesses keep a transparent record of their products’ provenance. Everledger is not the only one doing so. Over the past half-decade, several industry initiatives have gained steam, including Tracr by De Beers, Sarine Technologies’ Journey program, and the Diamond Origin Report service from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). That’s in addition to the growing membership in organizations and trade bodies that set standards for responsible sourcing and sustainability.