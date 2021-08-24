Lucapa Expects to Begin Merlin Production in 2023

(diamonds.net) - Lucapa Diamond Company plans to begin processing the first ore from its newly acquired Merlin mine in Australia within the next 24 months. The company is currently working with the liquidators to complete administrative requirements and finalize the sale, after which it will begin work at the site, Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rapaport News. The miner purchased the deposit for $6.6 million in May.
News
GET-Diamonds to exhibit at JCK Show in Las Vegas
GET-Diamonds, the B2B diamond trading site owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), will exhibit at the JCK Show in Las Vegas later this month.
Yesterday
Asante Gold completes acquisition of Bibiani Mine
Asante Gold has concluded the acquisition of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana from Resolute Mining for $90 million. Resolute has received the initial $30 million from Asante with the balance of consideration payable in two equal installments of $30 million...
Yesterday
Yuyuan Jewelry launches new Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand
Demand and sales of Lab-grown diamond jewellery have witnessed a boost in recent times globally. According to Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE), the International Diamond Trading Platform, Yuyuan Jewelry launched LUSANT, its Laboratory-grown...
Yesterday
Beyonce in diamonds weighing more than 200 carats for Tiffany
The famous American singer Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay Z, starred in an advertisement for the new jewelry collection of the brand "Tiffany&Co", amomama.fr reported.
Yesterday
Northam gains control of all Zambezi preference shares
Platinum miner Northam says it now holds all of the Zambezi preference shares following the implementation of the Zambezi Scheme as of August 23.
24 august 2021