Lucapa Expects to Begin Merlin Production in 2023

GET-Diamonds to exhibit at JCK Show in Las Vegas GET-Diamonds, the B2B diamond trading site owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), will exhibit at the JCK Show in Las Vegas later this month.

Asante Gold completes acquisition of Bibiani Mine Asante Gold has concluded the acquisition of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana from Resolute Mining for $90 million. Resolute has received the initial $30 million from Asante with the balance of consideration payable in two equal installments of $30 million...

Yuyuan Jewelry launches new Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Demand and sales of Lab-grown diamond jewellery have witnessed a boost in recent times globally. According to Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE), the International Diamond Trading Platform, Yuyuan Jewelry launched LUSANT, its Laboratory-grown...

Beyonce in diamonds weighing more than 200 carats for Tiffany The famous American singer Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay Z, starred in an advertisement for the new jewelry collection of the brand "Tiffany&Co", amomama.fr reported.