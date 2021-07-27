Louis Vuitton and Gucci Are Gobbling Up Our Covid Savings

(bloomberg.com) - Queues to get into Louis Vuitton stores have been snaking around the block. Waiting lists for brightly colored Rolex watches are long. Gucci sandals and Prada bucket hats are among this season’s most wanted items. Wherever you look, shoppers can’t seem to get enough luxury fashion goods. But swapping vacations for Versace may not continue at its current pace. That should be a worry for the big bling groups that are now trading at near-record valuations.
Survey says consumers prefer natural diamonds staying mostly in the dark about lab-grown alternative
Most consumers have heard of lab-grown diamonds. But many still aren’t quite sure what they are, jckonline.com writes. That’s according to the latest chunk of research from the Plumb Club Industry (one of the jewelry industry’s leading supplier organizations)...
Today
Kuvimba Mining buys controlling stake in Fidelity Printers – report
The Zimbabwean government says it has allowed 10 gold miners in the country to buy 60% of Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) to boost compliance levels in the trading of precious metals. Finance minister Muthuli Ncube could not reveal the...
Today
Petra targets Q1 2022 resumption of production at Tanzania mine
Petra Diamonds is expected to resume operations at its Williamson mine, in Tanzania in the first quarter of 2022, according to the local media. The Citizen quoted Petra chief executive Richard Duffy as saying plans are being refined to allow operations...
Yesterday
Tesla opposes proposal for additional human rights reporting
Tesla's Board of Directors have opposed a proposal by a shareholder for additional reporting on human rights, as it follows from the company’s statement on the agenda of the 2021 Annual Meeting. The directors said the call for additional reporting...
Yesterday
Japan to enter the laboratory-grown diamond industry
Sold for around half the price of a similar natural gem, lab-grown diamonds are starting to catch on in Japan as more people embrace the idea of buying gems that are physically and chemically indistinguishable from natural diamonds.
Yesterday