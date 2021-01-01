Diamonds are back but industry optimists forget consumers are always changing

(miningmx.com) - Given the choice and the money, which would you prefer: a holiday in the south of France or a new diamond? In the grip of winter, the idea of gently sipping a Grand Cru Bourgogne in Mediterranean sun sounds better than the allure of cold, white jewellery, regardless of the occasion (or even the love). According to a Morgan Stanley report, ‘doing stuff’ trumps ‘getting things’. Experience beats ownership especially to a Covid-19 blighted society where the transitory nature of life has been underscored. This is one of the reasons why the bank thinks the much-anticipated recovery in the diamond market may have limited upside.
News
Al Capone pocket watch put up for auction Witherells
The pocket watch of Al Capone, the infamous godfather of the Chicago mafia of the 1920s and 1930s, will be sold on October 8 at Witherells, writes lefigaro.fr.
Today
Lucapa boosts H1 revenue
Lucapa Diamond has improved its first-half attributable revenue from its 40%-owned Lulo mine in Angola and 70%-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho to A$35.1 million from the previous year’s A$10.3 million.
Yesterday
Hong Kong’s jewellery retail sales climb 27.1% in July
Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which before the pandemic relied heavily on Chinese tourists from the mainland, climbed 27.1% in July versus a revised 31.9% surge in June, according to a report in Reuters.
Yesterday
Chinese millennials take a shine to traditional gold jewellery
Of late, for many affluent young Chinese consumers, modern simplicity is out and tradition is back in when it comes to jewellery.
Yesterday
Higher diamond sales boost Botswana economic growth – report
Higher diamond sales coupled with the recent rebasing of GDP accounts have seen Botswana revising its economic growth to 9.7% in 2021 from the previous forecast of 8.8% in February.
Yesterday