Diamonds are back but industry optimists forget consumers are always changing

(miningmx.com) - Given the choice and the money, which would you prefer: a holiday in the south of France or a new diamond? In the grip of winter, the idea of gently sipping a Grand Cru Bourgogne in Mediterranean sun sounds better than the allure of cold, white jewellery, regardless of the occasion (or even the love). According to a Morgan Stanley report, ‘doing stuff’ trumps ‘getting things’. Experience beats ownership especially to a Covid-19 blighted society where the transitory nature of life has been underscored. This is one of the reasons why the bank thinks the much-anticipated recovery in the diamond market may have limited upside.