The ABCs of Sustainability

(diamonds.net) - The meaning of corporate social responsibility (CSR) has changed significantly over the years. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, companies typically donated to charity on the quiet as a way of giving back to society; the idea certainly wasn’t flaunted. However, corporate philanthropy expanded in the 2000s to the point where, today, many businesses put their societal contributions front and center in their strategies and messaging.
News
Yuyuan Jewelry launches new Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand
Demand and sales of Lab-grown diamond jewellery have witnessed a boost in recent times globally. According to Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE), the International Diamond Trading Platform, Yuyuan Jewelry launched LUSANT, its Laboratory-grown...
Today
Beyonce in diamonds weighing more than 200 carats for Tiffany
Известная американская певица Бейонсе (Beyonce) и ее муж, рэпер Джей Зи (Jay Z), снялись в рекламе новой ювелирной коллекции бренда "Tiffany&Co", сообщил интернет-ресурс amomama.fr.
Today
Northam gains control of all Zambezi preference shares
Platinum miner Northam says it now holds all of the Zambezi preference shares following the implementation of the Zambezi Scheme as of August 23.
Yesterday
Leak at Angola diamond mine pollutes DRC rivers – report
A leak of heavy metals from a diamond mine in northern Angola is said to be causing an "unprecedented environmental catastrophe" in the Democratic Republic of Congo rivers, according to media reports.
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds sells mothballed Ghaghoo mine to Okwa Diamonds
Okwa Diamonds, a joint venture with Vast Resources in which Botswana Diamonds has an initial 10% carried interest, has conditionally agreed to acquire Gem Diamonds Botswana (GDB) for $4 million.
Yesterday