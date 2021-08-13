The Ancient Jewelry Market Has A Counterfeit Problem

(jckonline.com) - As a celebrated jewelry historian, Dr. Jack Ogden gets to see some of the most impressive pieces in the world. But lately, he’s been spending much of his time looking at equally impressive fakes. When people think of counterfeit jewelry, they usually picture fake watches or Chinese knockoffs, like the haul recently seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Louisville, Ky. But Ogden, the founder and current president of the Society of Jewellery Historians, estimates that about half the “antique” gold jewelry on the market is actually fake.
Kalyan Jewellers narrows consolidated loss to $6.94 mn in Q1
Kalyan Jewellers, with outlets in India and the Middle East, has reported a narrowing of its consolidated loss to $6.94 mn for the quarter ended June. The consolidated loss of the company stood at $11.56mn during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21...
Frank Ocean released his own line of jewelry
American independent musician and photographer Frank Ocean has released his own line of jewelry, journalduluxe reported.fr.
ALROSA drives its second-quarter net profit to RUB 30.2 billion
ALROSA Group released a statement on its financial results for the second quarter and six months of 2021 saying that in the second quarter the company's net profit went up by 26% QoQ and reached RUB 30.2 billion thanks to the increased profitability...
13 august 2021
Gem Diamonds H1 revenue slides, output rise marginally
Gem Diamonds has generated revenues of $104-million an average price of $1 886/ct in the six months of 2021 compared with revenues of $115-million and an average realised price of $2 057/ct achieved, a year earlier.
13 august 2021
Lucara boosts Q2 revenue as price recovery continues
Lucara Diamond posted revenue of $46.3 million or $671 per carat from the sale of 68,961 carats in the second quarter of 2021 with price recovery observed in most size and quality classes.
13 august 2021