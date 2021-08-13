The Ancient Jewelry Market Has A Counterfeit Problem

(jckonline.com) - As a celebrated jewelry historian, Dr. Jack Ogden gets to see some of the most impressive pieces in the world. But lately, he’s been spending much of his time looking at equally impressive fakes. When people think of counterfeit jewelry, they usually picture fake watches or Chinese knockoffs, like the haul recently seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Louisville, Ky. But Ogden, the founder and current president of the Society of Jewellery Historians, estimates that about half the “antique” gold jewelry on the market is actually fake.