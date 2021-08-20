Another shipping crisis strikes, threatening delays to Black Friday shopping

Japan to enter the laboratory-grown diamond industry Sold for around half the price of a similar natural gem, lab-grown diamonds are starting to catch on in Japan as more people embrace the idea of buying gems that are physically and chemically indistinguishable from natural diamonds.

International lab-grown diamond auction to benefit children’s charities Virtual Diamond Boutique (VDB) and International Gemological Institute (IGI) have partnered with Jewelers for Children (JFC) to host the first-ever international lab-grown diamond charity auction.

BlueRock unearths third large diamond at Kareevlei within a month BlueRock Diamonds has discovered a 14.3 carat stone at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa. This is the company’s third high-quality large stone in August to date.

Gold Fields continues to deliver an average 10% higher gold price Johannesburg- and New York-listed Gold Fields says it continued to deliver the average 10% higher gold price in the six months ended June 2021 to the bottom line, despite the increase in net operating costs.