Another shipping crisis strikes, threatening delays to Black Friday shopping

Japan to enter the laboratory-grown diamond industry
Sold for around half the price of a similar natural gem, lab-grown diamonds are starting to catch on in Japan as more people embrace the idea of buying gems that are physically and chemically indistinguishable from natural diamonds.
Today
International lab-grown diamond auction to benefit children’s charities
Virtual Diamond Boutique (VDB) and International Gemological Institute (IGI) have partnered with Jewelers for Children (JFC) to host the first-ever international lab-grown diamond charity auction.
Today
BlueRock unearths third large diamond at Kareevlei within a month
BlueRock Diamonds has discovered a 14.3 carat stone at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa. This is the company’s third high-quality large stone in August to date.
20 august 2021
Gold Fields continues to deliver an average 10% higher gold price
Johannesburg- and New York-listed Gold Fields says it continued to deliver the average 10% higher gold price in the six months ended June 2021 to the bottom line, despite the increase in net operating costs.
20 august 2021
Ethereal Green Diamond LLP creates largest lab-grown diamond in India
Indian company Ethereal Green Diamond LLP has manufactured the largest lab-grown diamond in the country. The stone of 14.6 carats was created using the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) process and is of VS2 clarity in colour F.
20 august 2021