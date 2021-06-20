De Beers Reveals Plans for Retail, Botswana

(diamonds.net) - De Beers had a strong first half of 2021, with sales in its rough and other businesses benefiting from the diamond market’s sharp recovery. The miner also made some key strategic moves during the period in its retail and rough operations that signal a change in mindset for the company. However, challenges remain, and there are still questions about the motivations behind some of those recent decisions and how it expects to navigate the market in the second half. Following the July 29 earnings release, Rapaport News met — virtually — with Sarah Kuijlaars, who took over as chief financial officer of the De Beers group in September 2020. The interview sought to uncover management’s perspective on its plan for the retail division, its recent string of special-stone purchases, and its prolonged negotiations with Botswana, among other pressing issues.
