Newfoundland gold exploration heats-up

Rio Tinto’s finest Argyle pink, red and blue diamonds showcased in Antwerp Rio Tinto’s final Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender collection of rare pink, red, blue and violet diamonds is being showcased to connoisseurs, collectors and luxury jewellers in Antwerp, Belgium. The Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is an annual invitation-only...

Lucapa Diamond grows half year revenue, output Lucapa Diamond has recorded a combined revenue of A$71.8 million from its operations in Angola and Lesotho in the six months ended 30 June 2021. The company sold 31,916 carats from both Lulo and Mothae mines at an average price of $1,731/ carat.

Lucara steams ahead with Karowe underground expansion project Lucara Diamond says it has made progress on the Karowe underground expansion project over the last 18 months, despite the challenges imposed by the global pandemic. Company chief executive Eira Thomas said the project is fully financed, allowing Lucara...

ALROSA earns $334 million from diamond sales in July 2021 ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds in July totaled $334 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $318 million, and polished diamond sales of $15 million, the company said in a press release.