News

JWA Dubai to honour outstanding contributions in Middle East region

Jewellery World Awards (JWA Dubai), supported by its Official Partner, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), will recognise and honour outstanding achievements and contributions made in the Middle East region.

Yesterday

Liquefied natural gas will help ALROSA save half a billion rubles

ALROSA is considering converting its fleet of supersize mine trucks and road trains to run in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel mode. The switch would reduce open-pit mining costs, increase operational efficiency and improve overall environmental...

Yesterday

Angola confiscates over 2400 diamonds from illegal buyers

Angola's Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) has seized 2,477 diamonds found in possession of illegal buyers in Cambulo, Lunda Norte province, according to the state-owned media.

Yesterday

Bangladesh takes to refining gold

Bangladesh is advancing towards taking up the trade of refining gold in a bid to cater to the nearly $230 bn worth global gold jewellery market, meet domestic requirements and curb smuggling. This month Bangladesh Bank allowed the import of unrefined...

Yesterday

BlueRock unearths 58.6-carat diamond at SA mine

BlueRock Diamonds has recovered a 58.6 carat stone at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa. This comes a week after the recovery of a 21.6 carat stone at the same mine.

17 august 2021

Jewelry Industry Is On The Verge Of Complete Collapse: National Task Force On Hallmarking

Today
Expert reports
(businessworld.in) - The Task Force states that the Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) cannot change the tradition and fabric of the jewelry industry by putting the livelihood of lakhs of jewellers at stake and thus affecting millions of dependents. The National Task force was formed out of 350 Associations / Federations representing East, West, central, North and South zones of the entire Gems & Jewellery Industry.  The objective of this committee is to ensure a smooth implementation of mandatory hallmarking across the country. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs formed an ‘Advisory Committee’ headed by DG BIS, with members comprising from BIS, various Ministries, export council, consumer forum and 3 members from the domestic Industry. As of today, post 3 meetings of the Expert Committee and 4 meetings of the Advisory Committee, barring a few issues, no substantial resolutions have taken place and nor any clarifications are being issued. BIS as an independent authority is only issuing FAQs, which has so many defects and ambiguities. It seems that the BIS is hell-bent upon enforcing things in their own way, not realizing the gravity of the concerns of the industry.
