Lightbox and Lab-Grown Diamonds: Tracing the Price Trajectory

(nationaljeweler.com) - In 2018, De Beers sent shockwaves through the industry by announcing it would begin selling lab-grown diamonds. The diamond miner and marketer made the announcement just ahead of Las Vegas market week. But it did so with the caveat that its man-made diamonds would be used in fashion jewelry only under a new brand called Lightbox. The brand has a clearly defined pricing structure: $200 for a piece set with a 0.25-carat diamond; $400 for a half-carat diamond; $600 for 0.75 carats; and $800 for 1 carat. The news sparked conversations about what would happen to lab-grown diamond prices now that an industry giant had lumbered into the ring and sent an unmistakable message about what it believes the stones are worth. Three years in, National Jeweler is checking in with diamond market experts to see what actually happened since Lightbox hit the market.