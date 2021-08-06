Lightbox and Lab-Grown Diamonds: Tracing the Price Trajectory

(nationaljeweler.com) - In 2018, De Beers sent shockwaves through the industry by announcing it would begin selling lab-grown diamonds. The diamond miner and marketer made the announcement just ahead of Las Vegas market week. But it did so with the caveat that its man-made diamonds would be used in fashion jewelry only under a new brand called Lightbox. The brand has a clearly defined pricing structure: $200 for a piece set with a 0.25-carat diamond; $400 for a half-carat diamond; $600 for 0.75 carats; and $800 for 1 carat. The news sparked conversations about what would happen to lab-grown diamond prices now that an industry giant had lumbered into the ring and sent an unmistakable message about what it believes the stones are worth. Three years in, National Jeweler is checking in with diamond market experts to see what actually happened since Lightbox hit the market.
News
Titan’s jewelry sales up 74.5% registering net profit of $9.17mn in Q1
Titan, a Tata Group company, has reported a net profit of $9.17mn for the quarter ended June 2021, as against a net loss of $40.59 mn in the year-ago quarter. The jewelry company’s sales in the quarter jumped 74.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis to...
Today
PWC reviews interim financial statements of ALROSA
According to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ review of the interim financial statements of ALROSA under the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), the company's net profit for January-June 2021 amounted to RUB 47,109,103,000 compared with a loss of...
Today
Norilsk hosts the second meeting of the Coordination Council of the Taimyr Indigenous Peoples' Communities
The second meeting of the Taimyr indigenous communities Coordination Council was attended by Nikolai Utkin, Senior Vice President of Norilsk Nickel. He greeted the community representatives and spoke about the stages of support within the framework of...
Today
Sibanye-Stillwater’s earnings per share, headline earnings per share to rise 138%
Sibanye-Stillwater is expecting to increase its earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) by more than 138% year-on-year, respectively, for the first half of the year ended June 30.
Today
AGD DIAMONDS JSC recovered a diamond weighing 81 carats
AGD DIAMONDS JSC retrieved a gem-quality rough diamond weighing 81.09 carats at its Grib Mining and Processing Division in the Arkhangelsk Province of Russia on August 2, 2021, according to a press release distributed by the company.
06 august 2021