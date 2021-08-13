Diamond exploration resumes in Naujaat

(nunavutnews.com) - North Arrow Minerals is continuing to evaluate the potential value of diamond reserves at its Naujaat property with a large-scale sampling program this summer. Ken Armstrong, CEO of North Arrow Minerals, said the company is hoping to get a better sense of the value of a special kind of coloured diamond that has been retrieved from previous samples. “There are these really intriguing potentially high-value diamonds,” said Armstrong. The Vancouver-based mining company has been evaluating the small area just a few kilometres outside of Naujaat since 2014. In the summer of 2014, North Arrow carried out a 1,350-tonne bulk sample of kimberlite in the area. That was followed by a 234-tonne mini bulk sample in 2017. Now the company is back to perform a 2,000-tonne bulk sample.