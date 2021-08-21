Why did Tiffany Walk away from Costco Fight?

(idexonline.com) - Tiffany & Co has never been afraid of going to court to protect its trademarks. In 2003 it was awarded $550,000 in statutory damages after the website www.finest4less.com refused to withdraw 28 counterfeit Tiffany items. Tiffany told the court it deserved the compensation - and wanted to deter counterfeiters. In 2010 it went head-to-head with the third-party platform eBay for enabling others to trade off its name. It alleged direct and contributory trademark infringement, trademark dilution, and false advertising by virtue of the fact that the e-commerce giant had allowed counterfeit Tiffany jewelry to be advertised online. It lost. Public court records in the US indicate that Tiffany embarked on at least 28 lawsuits between 1991 and 2016 over its copyrights, patents, and trademarks. So it was surprising to learn that the iconic New York jeweler was walking away from a fight with Costco, a fight it had pursued with zeal for almost eight-and-a-half years.
