Vogue India & NDC’s virtual ‘Diamond Festival’ scheduled for 20 -21 August

Women's fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue India and the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) have partnered to curate a virtual ‘Diamond Festival’ on 20 and 21 August 2021.

Today

SOKOLOV expands franchise network beyond Russia

Russia’s SOKOLOV jewelry brand has opened two single-brand flagship stores on franchising terms thus starting the development of a retail network in Romania and Moldova.

Yesterday

Angola H1 diamond revenue reaches $690 mln

Angola’s state-owned diamond company Endiama says the country sold diamonds worth $690 million in the first half of the year.
No comparative figures were provided.

Yesterday

Surat racket: GIA certificate for inferior quality diamonds

A racket of providing Gemological Institute of America’s (GIA) original certificate for inferior quality diamonds has been busted by the city police.

Yesterday

Caledonia sets new production record at Zim mine

Caledonia Mining has produced 16,710 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2021 at its Blanket mine in Zimbabwe, a 24% jump compared to 13,499 ounces in the second quarter of 2020.

Yesterday

Why did Tiffany Walk away from Costco Fight?

Today
(idexonline.com) - Tiffany & Co has never been afraid of going to court to protect its trademarks. In 2003 it was awarded $550,000 in statutory damages after the website www.finest4less.com refused to withdraw 28 counterfeit Tiffany items. Tiffany told the court it deserved the compensation - and wanted to deter counterfeiters. In 2010 it went head-to-head with the third-party platform eBay for enabling others to trade off its name.  It alleged direct and contributory trademark infringement, trademark dilution, and false advertising by virtue of the fact that the e-commerce giant had allowed counterfeit Tiffany jewelry to be advertised online.  It lost. Public court records in the US indicate that Tiffany embarked on at least 28 lawsuits between 1991 and 2016 over its copyrights, patents, and trademarks. So it was surprising to learn that the iconic New York jeweler was walking away from a fight with Costco, a fight it had pursued with zeal for almost eight-and-a-half years.

