PGMs miner Royal Bafokeng lifts H1 headline earnings per share by 446.3%

Platinum group metals (PGMs) mining company Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has recorded a 446.3% in headline earnings per share, for the six months ended June.

Today

Namibia deliberates direct export of diamonds and semi-precious stones to India

Namibia is exploring the options of exporting diamonds and semi-precious stones directly to India rather than exporting through other countries according to a senior official of the Namibian government as per a report in BusinessLine.

Today

ALROSA enters top-100 of Moody’s ESG Solutions ranking

ALROSA was included in the top 100 of the annual Best Emerging Market Performers Ranking, which was prepared by V.E. (Vigeo Eiris), an international agency, part of Moody's ESG Solutions.

Yesterday

Gokhran to hold another diamond auction on September 7, 2021

Gokhran, Russia's state repository of valuables, announced another auction, the sixth this year, for the sale of rough diamonds to be held on September 7, 2021, with 768,600 carats worth about $19 million to be put on the block, INTERFAX reported...

Yesterday

Botswana Diamonds makes progress at Thorny River

AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds says initial indications from the analysis of samples from the drill campaign on its Thorny River diamond project in South Africa, are positive.

Yesterday

A Call for Synthetics Transparency

Today
Expert reports
(diamonds.net) - Among the challenges of assessing the lab-grown diamond market is the lack of published data on the sector. That’s largely because none of the companies operating in the space are publicly traded, which would require them to disclose metrics such as sales, profit and production. It’s largely through public reports by miners such as Alrosa, De Beers (via Anglo American), Petra Diamonds and others that one can gauge the size of the natural-diamond market. Their reports also provide important anecdotal information about trends and the state of the market. Very little of that exists in the synthetics market.
