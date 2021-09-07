A Call for Synthetics Transparency

PGMs miner Royal Bafokeng lifts H1 headline earnings per share by 446.3% Platinum group metals (PGMs) mining company Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has recorded a 446.3% in headline earnings per share, for the six months ended June.

Namibia deliberates direct export of diamonds and semi-precious stones to India Namibia is exploring the options of exporting diamonds and semi-precious stones directly to India rather than exporting through other countries according to a senior official of the Namibian government as per a report in BusinessLine.

ALROSA enters top-100 of Moody’s ESG Solutions ranking ALROSA was included in the top 100 of the annual Best Emerging Market Performers Ranking, which was prepared by V.E. (Vigeo Eiris), an international agency, part of Moody's ESG Solutions.

Gokhran to hold another diamond auction on September 7, 2021 Gokhran, Russia's state repository of valuables, announced another auction, the sixth this year, for the sale of rough diamonds to be held on September 7, 2021, with 768,600 carats worth about $19 million to be put on the block, INTERFAX reported...